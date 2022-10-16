Shawnee State University announces Spring 2023 registration dates

PORTSMOUTH – Shawnee State University’s Office of the Provost has announced its course registration dates for the Spring 2023 semester. Priority registration will take place Oct. 24 – Oct. 28 through the online MySSU student portal. Registration will open each day at 12:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 24 – Priority registration group includes students at senior year level (90+ credit hours), student veterans, graduate students, student-athletes, honors students, and students with accessibility needs.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Priority registration group includes students at junior year level (60+ credit hours).

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Priority registration group includes students at sophomore year level (30+ credit hours).

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Priority registration group includes first-year students (less than 30 credit hours) and all continuing students.

Friday, Oct. 28 – Open registration begins for those first-time freshmen, transfer students, and non-degree seeking students.

Current students are encouraged to build a course schedule with their assigned academic advisor, work with the Student Success Center, or email [email protected]

For more information on registration dates at Shawnee State University, visit shawnee.edu/register-classes.

