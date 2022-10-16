SSU Board of Trustees welcomes Dilip R. Shah

PORTSMOUTH – Dilip R. Shah of Powell, Ohio was recently sworn in as a Trustee on the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees. Shah was appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine earlier this year.

“I appreciate the opportunity given to me to be part of Shawnee State University,” said Shah. “With my extensive experience in supply chain and product development in telecom industry, I want to take this opportunity and help the University to grow in the technology area as more high-tech industries are coming to Ohio (e.g. Intel).”

Shah was the Director of Supply Chain Engineering at Nokia USA in Columbus, Ohio, a position that he has held for nearly seventeen years. He has previously held management positions with AT&T and Lucent Technology. With an extensive career in supply chain engineering and product development for Fortune 500 Telecommunications enterprises, he is a collaborative leader in project management, budgeting, root cause analysis, change management, training, and mentoring, and more. In his role, he managed a team responsible for E2E supply capability and product development.

Shah received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in India and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey.

To learn more about the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees, visit www.shawnee.edu/bot.

Dilip R. Shah https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Dilip-Shah.jpg Dilip R. Shah