Shawnee State University to host Showcase Day on Oct. 29

Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions will host a Showcase Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event welcomes high school students and parents who are interested in learning more about SSU and the various programs offered.

Attending students have the opportunity to personalize their day at SSU by choosing three information sessions to take part in that will discuss the various programs and services that the university has to offer. The event will also offer tours of the campus academic and resource buildings as well as tours of the different housing options available to students. Lunch will be provided for the students in the Bear’s Den Dining Hall to allow them to experience the dining options at SSU.

Students can browse informational tables starting at 9:00 a.m. with the Showcase Day starting at 9:30 a.m. More information, the agenda for the day, as well as how to register for Showcase Day can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/showcaseday.

To learn more about ongoing events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions, explore www.shawnee.edu/visit.

