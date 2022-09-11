Atomic Credit Union opens 2023 scholarship period

Atomic Credit Union would like to invite all graduating high school seniors to apply for a $500 scholarship. The 2022/2023 scholarship program is now open to all graduating high school students who are members of Atomic Credit Union. You can pick up your scholarship application at any of our branch locations, or you can access it online by visiting the website at www.atomiccu.com.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, the student applicant must be a member of Atomic Credit Union, with membership being opened prior to December 31, 2022. The student must maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, and plan to attend a college or university in the summer or fall of 2023. Deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 31, 2023.

Requirements:

1. Completed 2022/2023 scholarship application

2. Official copy of high school transcript, with ACT score and class rank listed

3. Handwritten essay that answers the question on the scholarship application

4. Any other information the student feels would help them receive the scholarship, i.e. list of extracurricular activities, volunteer experience in community events, etc.

This year we were able to provide a total of $27,500 in scholarship money to 55 students in Southeastern Ohio! We provide scholarships to our high schools with student-run credit union branches, as well as an additional two $500 scholarships to our membership at large.

Atomic Credit Union serves over 64,000 members throughout its 19 county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan, Athens, and Washington Court House, while new branches are opening next year in Circleville, and Hillsboro. Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.

