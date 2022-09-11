Shawnee State University senior prepares for career in Healthcare Administration

A senior at Shawnee State University, Destiny Dotson (Hometown: Bidwell, OH) is excited to be close to accomplishing her dream of earning a college degree. Finding her way to campus after family members attended the university, this coming spring she will be graduating with her bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration and her associate’s degree in Business Management Technology.

“I chose this major because I have always wanted to be a nursing home administrator,” she said. “It has been a dream of mine for quite a while now.”

Starting at SSU in 2020, Dotson’s first experience of college courses were online during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She found that her early worries about learning virtually and not being able to make connections were quickly taken care of.

“The teachers were so caring and went above and beyond for their students,” she said. “My advisor Sarah Boehle has been there for me since the beginning. Her expertise and wisdom have really motivated me to even further my education after graduation.”

Looking towards her graduation date, Dotson is excited to be on the path to start her career. The flexibility in her field and growing job opportunities is what originally led her to want to enter the program in the first place.

“I want to make a difference in people’s lives” she said. “It is a complex but very rewarding and educational program”.

SSU’s Healthcare Administration program provides career preparation for students wanting to work as a hospital, nursing home or clinic administrator. The program offers two tracks – Healthcare Administration and Long-term Care Administration. Both tracks require students to complete a hands-on internship in their career field, something Dotson found rewarding.

“My favorite part of my program is my internships,” she said. “So far, I have interned at two different facilities, and it really gives me an insight on my future. I get hands-on experience so I can be fully prepared for my state and NAB exam and also for my career.”

After graduation, Dotson plans to further her education and become a State Registered Nurse Aide so that she can gain an understanding of every department within a nursing home. Overall, her career goal is to be an administrator of a nursing home.

“I will do whatever it takes and put in all the time and effort I need to complete my goal,” she said.

To others considering pursuing her major, Dotson shares the advice that she has found most helpful to her education.

“My advice would be is to ask questions,” she said. “I have always had a hard time asking people questions because I was scared and always liked doing this on my own. However, I have realized asking questions will only help you.”

To learn more about the Healthcare Administration degree at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/healthcare-administration.

