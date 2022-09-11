Hispanic Heritage events scheduled at ACTC

ASHLAND, KY – Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) will be hosting several informational sessions in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from September 15th through October 15th.

Events will be held at the College Drive Campus each Tuesday with Mr. Mauricio Martinez speaking weekly.

Martinez is the World Language/Spanish Teacher at Paul Blazer High School.

Scheduled events include an overview of Hispanic/Latino history on Tuesday, Sept. 20th, a discussion of stereotypes and social aspects of Hispanic life on Tuesday, Sept. 27th, and an outline of Hispanic traditions on Tuesday, Oct. 4th, Hispanic sports and health on Tuesday, Oct. 11th and Hispanic festivals, culture, and food with contest and prizes on Tuesday, Nov. 1th.

An interview with Martinez previewing the scheduled events will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13th.

The times and locations of these events will be announced prior to the scheduled date on the Ashland Community and Technical College Facebook page. These events are free and open to the community.

According to the National Hispanic Heritage Month website, the celebration traditionally honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans and the heritage rooted in all Latin American countries.

The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded to a month-long celebration by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

For more information about ACTC’s National Hispanic Heritage Month festivities, email Kevin Harrison at [email protected]

Ashland Community and Technical College is strengthening our communities by providing certificate, diploma, and associate degree programs that prepare students for employees for employment or transfer to baccalaureate programs as well as enhance job skills through workforce training. As a member of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, our colleges are united in their commitment to making life better for our students, communities and the citizens of Kentucky.

