SSU welcomes largest class in three years

The number of first-time freshmen enrolling at Shawnee State University this fall increased by 17 percent over last year, officials announced. The number of College Credit Plus students, those taking college courses while still in high school, increased by more than 22 percent. The number of students who transferred into SSU from another institution, and the number of students pursuing graduate degrees also increased significantly.

“We’re back to pre-pandemic enrollment,” said SSU President Jeff Bauer. “The past couple of years were difficult for all of us, including our students and families. More of our regional students are continuing their education now and making an investment in their futures. That’s good for our entire community as most of these students are our future doctors, educators, health care professionals, business leaders, innovators, advanced manufacturers and tech specialists.”

Overall, SSU welcomed more than 3,300 new and returning students to campus, a nearly 3 percent increase over last fall. The majority of Shawnee’s incoming freshmen (60 percent) are from Scioto and surrounding counties in Ohio and Kentucky.

“A vital part of our mission is making college possible for students in Appalachia,” Eric Braun, SSU’s Vice President for Advancement & Enrollment Management, said. “To demonstrate that commitment, we began a free-tuition program this fall. We plan to expand that program for Fall 2023.”

More than 81 percent of SSU students are from Ohio and about 15 percent are students from states throughout the nation. SSU also welcomed 116 international students from countries around the world.

“Students are looking for degrees that lead to successful careers,” Braun said. “Nationally-ranked programs, like those that we have in game design, health care, advanced manufacturing, mathematics and science, lead to in-demand jobs throughout Ohio and beyond.”

Students interested in enrolling into one of Shawnee State University’s 70 degree programs are encouraged to visit applyto.shawnee.edu.

