SSU Board of Trustees welcomes Hannah Ratliff as Student Trustee

Shawnee State University Board of Trustees has named a new Student Trustee to serve two fiscal years on the governing board. Hannah Ratliff, a native of Kitts Hill, Ohio, was appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office in July 2022 and will be formally inducted early this fall. A sophomore pursuing a Political Science degree, she is hoping to have the opportunity to learn and discover more about her university while working with the other Board members.

“Shawnee State has been a huge part of my life for many years, and I believed that being a Student Trustee would allow me to work toward a positive future for the university that I love most,” she said. “I also thought that this position would allow me to further my knowledge about how Shawnee functions and how the Board can cooperate to meet the needs of it. The Board is a great source of growth in our Shawnee community.”

Two SSU students serve as Student Trustees on the Board of Trustees at a time. In their roles, they regularly attend Board meetings while participating in committee assignments and helping Board members formulate policies for the university. Students originally apply to the position through the Office of the President who then recommends its top candidates to the Ohio Governor’s Office of Board & Commissions. The final decision is made by the Governor’s office.

“I have always dreamed of reaching a leadership position in which I can ensure that my voice, and the voice of others, are heard,” said Ratliff.

Outside of the classroom, Ratliff is a member of the SSU Political Science Club as well as the university’s Model Arab League, competing in the Ohio Regional Valley Model Arab League this past year. She first found her way to SSU as a member of the Upward Bound Math & Science program in high school that provided her with skills and experiences to succeed in college.

“The UBMS program speaks volumes for the inclusion and personalized attention that students receive here,” she said. “It was ultimately what made me want to continue my education here.”

In her new position, Ratliff is eager to help the Board of Trustees learn and understand decisions from a student’s perspective. Being able to represent the SSU student body is something she is grateful to have the opportunity to do.

“I hope to provide helpful insight to the Board of Trustees from a current student’s perspective, while also serving as an advocate for my SSU peers,” she states. “I have high hopes for the future of Shawnee and sincerely look forward to my term as a Student Trustee.”

To learn more about the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees, visit www.shawnee.edu/bot.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Hannah-Ratliff.jpg