ACTC’s honors org seeking runners/walkers for virtual 5K

ASHLAND – Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Alpha Omega Gamma Chapter at ACTC is looking for runners and walkers to join PTK’s Kentucky regional team for a virtual 5K run/walk. This safe and healthy competition will help raise funds to assist students in joining the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Funds raised will go toward the Golden Opportunity Scholarship, PTK’s fee waiver designed to increase access to the benefits of membership by helping students pay the membership fee when they simply cannot afford it.

“The PTK Scholar Dash is one of my favorite fundraisers because it’s a fun and stress-free way to do a 5K, and it supports the PTK Golden Opportunity Scholarship that pays student membership fees to join when they cannot otherwise do so, opening the doors for more students to join PTK,” said Janet Thompson, PTK advisor.

Virtual 5K registration costs $30 and will come with a commemorative pin and t-shirt. Participants will commit to do their 5K at their own location/leisure before the Sept. 24 deadline. Register Here: https://changelives.ptkfoundation.org/team/418441 (Click the “Join Team” link)