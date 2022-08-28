SSU’s Austin Raines receives Teacher of the Year Award

Shawnee State University’s Associate Director of Career Services, Austin Raines, recently received the Teacher of the Year Award through the Ohio Department of Education as part of Adult Education Week. The award identifies exceptional teachers statewide by celebrating their work done inside and outside of the classroom.

“It was truly an honor to be bestowed an award that highlights the very qualities I work to display in my career,” said Raines. “I was elated to be among a group of professionals who value our work and strive to impact students positively. I plan to use this recognition to inspire and encourage other professionals to communicate, collaborate, and educate for the common good.”

In addition to his work in the Office of Career Services at SSU, Raines assists with Scioto County Aspire where he helps students obtain High School Equivalency and navigate entering the workforce. In his work there he created a course for those affected by addiction by writing and receiving a grant for Integrated Education Training where he combined his knowledge of career services with his curriculum, helping participants create resumes and gain interview skills. His work resulted in over ten individuals receiving new opportunities to work in the recovery field.

“I believe revitalizing our community is finding linkage between available resources and creating new ones for those that do not address other needs,” he said. “I hope to continue contributing to the efforts to empower and serve our community.”

Throughout his time in SSU Career Services, Raines has worked to expand opportunities for students to explore careers and majors, initiating the partnership for the Suit Up JCPenney professional clothing event, and providing information on available resources to students taking part in the First-Year Experience course. The office also hosts several professional development workshops, trainings, and career fairs, as well as assists with resume and interview skill building.

“Since August of 2021, our office has completed over 600 appointments,” he said. “We conducted various workshops and training with nearly 350 participants. During this time, we also worked with approximately 100 members of the community as well as attended and helped facilitate numerous community events. I am grateful that our office is flourishing and continuing to grow.”

To learn more about Shawnee State University’s Office of Career Services, visit www.shawnee.edu/career-services.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Austin-Raines.jpeg