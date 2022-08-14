Education notes

Results of the New boston Board of Education special meeting, August 4, 2022

The New Boston BOE employed the following person(s) for the 2022-2023 school year: Linda Woodring as a Teacher, pending certification; employed Kayla Wiley as a tutor; Stephanie Bowman as a substitute aide and secretary; supplemental: Vanessa Seidel, teaching additional math classes. They discussed having extended school day – Monday through Friday in the a.m. and Monday through Thursday in the p.m.

The New Boston Board of Education will have a board meeting on Thursday, August 18th , 2022 at 6:00 p.m.