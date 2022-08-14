Posted on by

Education notes


Staff report

Results of the New boston Board of Education special meeting, August 4, 2022

The New Boston BOE employed the following person(s) for the 2022-2023 school year: Linda Woodring as a Teacher, pending certification; employed Kayla Wiley as a tutor; Stephanie Bowman as a substitute aide and secretary; supplemental: Vanessa Seidel, teaching additional math classes. They discussed having extended school day – Monday through Friday in the a.m. and Monday through Thursday in the p.m.

The New Boston Board of Education will have a board meeting on Thursday, August 18th , 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

Staff report