Education news

Preston Named to Dean’s list at Capital University

BEXLEY – Tanner Preston, of Portsmouth, was named to the Dean’s List at Capital University for the spring 2022 semester. In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

Located in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school. Capital prepares students for meaningful lives and purposeful careers through a relevant liberal arts core curriculum and deep professional programs. Influenced by its Lutheran heritage, Capital places great emphasis on the free and open exchange of ideas, seeking out diverse perspectives, active participation in society, leadership and service. With a focus on rigor and experiential learning, the University capitalizes on its size, location, and heritage to develop the whole person, both inside and outside the classroom.

Zornes Named to Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, MD – Jennifer Zornes of Greenup was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.

UMGC has a long history of innovation in reaching students where they are, including as a pioneer of internet instruction, piloting its first online classes in 1994. The university has received numerous awards for its groundbreaking work in developing fully online degree programs, including in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, business, data analytics, health care and education. It now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 180 locations in some 20 countries. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel, their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.

