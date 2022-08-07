Weekend of Welcome creates memories for SSU students

Shawnee State University’s annual Weekend of Welcome (WOW) serves as an introduction to new students on campus as well as a time for reconnection for returning students with a weekend filled with activities before the semester starts. Every year Welcome Ambassadors help students navigate their schedules and get the most out of their WOW experience. Welcoming the incoming students at the event is a favorite of senior Sofiia Mikhailichenko’s.

“3 years ago, a WOW Welcome Ambassador acquainted me with campus and showed me all of the amazing resources and opportunities at SSU, so I want to do the same,” she said. “SSU became my home away from home and I want to help others find their place at SSU.”

Welcome Ambassadors contribute their time for free at WOW as the majority are upperclassmen that want to share their own SSU experiences. Along with making connections with new students, Mikhailichenko is looking forward to showcasing some of her favorite parts of the annual weekend.

“I love the first BINGO because it is a very big part of a SSU student life,” she said. “It is amazing to see how freshmen start to enjoy it from the beginning.”

Being involved in numerous on campus activities makes Mikhailichenko, along with many other Welcome Ambassadors, a valuable resource to new and returning students alike at WOW.

Both new and returning students can register to attend Shawnee State University’s Weekend of Welcome on their MySSU account. View more details on the upcoming event at www.shawnee.edu/wow.

Sofiia Mikhailichenko https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Sofiia-Mikailichenko.jpg Sofiia Mikhailichenko