Shawnee State Student to graduate with two bachelor’s degrees in December.

Shawnee State University student to graduate with two bachelor degrees this December.

Nathan Dever, a native of Minford, Ohio, will be graduating from Shawnee State University in December with two bachelor degrees – one in Plastics Engineering Technology and the other in Political Science. Combining strong critical, analytical, and political skills with his hands-on approach to molding and producing materials, Dever hopes to use both of his degrees to make a difference.

“I want to understand both sides of a company,” he said. “I want to go to law school and then serve on the in-house council for whatever plastics company I’m working for.”

Already using his education to make a difference, Dever was a strong advocate and leader in the Plastics Engineering Technology program’s production of face shields at the start of the COVID-19 program. He and a team of students worked to create a prototype and then produce and distribute the materials throughout the community.

“Making a difference for those essential workers is something I will be proud of for the rest of my life,” he said. “I am so thankful for all of the opportunities I have received within the plastics program.”

Throughout his time at the university, Dever has found many ways to remain involved on campus. He encourages future and current SSU students to dive head-first into campus life while enrolled.

“Clubs and extracurriculars are such an important part of who I am as a student,” he said. “I have served as the Vice President of the Political Science Club, President of the Society of Plastics Engineers, and Secretary of the Model Arab League. I think every student should give at least one club or organization a try. You will meet new friends, build new skills, and learn about something you might have never heard about otherwise.”

After graduation, Dever plans to attend the University of Dayton School of Law to continue his education.

To learn more about academic programs and opportunities at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu.

Nathan Dever of Minford will graduate from Shawnee State University with a bachelor’s degree in Plastics Engineering Technology and another in Political Science. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/12/web1_Nathan-Dever.jpg Nathan Dever of Minford will graduate from Shawnee State University with a bachelor’s degree in Plastics Engineering Technology and another in Political Science.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights