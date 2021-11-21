Tunisian international student finds connections at Shawnee State University

PORTSMOUTH — One of only twenty-eight students selected out of an applicant pool of 8,000, international student Ghaida (Ida) Bouchaala received a scholarship to pursue a university degree in the United States. A native of Tunisia, Bouchaala chose to major in Business Administration with a concentration in Management while attending Shawnee State University.

“I love the educational system in the United States in general,” said Bouchaala. “I get to choose my professors and courses myself, which is different than Tunisia. At Shawnee State, I feel they focus more on properly taking time to ensure you are grasping what they teach. I love the helpful community here and the resources.”

Since her arrival to SSU, Bouchaala has made it her mission to take every opportunity she can to become more involved with campus clubs and resources. She has connected with the university’s Office of Career Services as well as discovered new hobbies by joining a number of clubs and organizations on campus.

“I am a member of the Rotaract Club, the new Bears Mean Business Club, and I play ultimate frisbee every Tuesday with Intermission,” she said. “I also recently participated in the Multicultural Festival to represent Tunisia. I was so proud to share my culture and show people the national anthem of Tunisia.”

SSU currently has fifty international students representing twenty-three countries who are involved in various academic programs, athletic teams, and student organizations on campus. The students are connected with resources through the university’s Center for International Programs & Study Abroad where they can connect with other international students as well as gain information on how to access assistance throughout their time on campus.

To learn more about international student programs and opportunities at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/cipa.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Ghaida-Bouchaala.jpg