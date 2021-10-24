Shawnee State University announces Spring Semester Registration Dates

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Office of the Provost has announced new course registration dates for the Spring 2022 semester. Priority registration will take place Nov. 8 – Nov. 12 through the online MySSU student portal. Registration will open each day at 6 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 8 – Priority registration group includes students at senior year level (90+ credit hours), student veterans, graduate students, student-athletes, and students with accessibility needs.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Priority registration group includes students at junior year level (60+ credit hours).

Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Priority registration group includes students at sophomore year level (30+ credit hours).

Friday, Nov. 12 – Priority registration group includes first-year students (30+ credit hours) and all continuing students.

Monday, Nov. 15 – Open registration begins for those first-time freshman, transfer students, and non-degree seeking students.

Current students are encouraged to build a course schedule with their assigned academic advisor, work with the Student Success Center, or email ask_an_advisor@shawnee.edu.

For more information on registration dates at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/register-classes.