KimsKorner: Fall Fun Projects

As you know Fall is my favorite time of year and I have to say I have truly been enjoying hunting things for you and your children to do during this time. It was during my search where I was on Countryliving.com and found some really fun things to do, so I picked out some to share with you, I’m not sure if I like the Halloween puppets or the Lanterns the best. I think it’s the lanterns. The section is titled – 43 Best Halloween Activities that are wicked fun. What I like, is that most of their suggestions, have links on how to make them.

Set a Spooky Table – an assortment of leaves painted white with two black eyes to look like ghosts that are displayed on a table

Spiff up your family dinner table with these DIY ghost leaves. Gather leaves, paint them white, and add two dots for eyes once fully dry. You can also string them together for a Halloween garland.

Set aside an evening for marshmallows and scary stories around the fire. If you’re short on spooky story ideas, check out our list of not-too-terrifying tales fit for the whole family, or read aloud from the best Halloween books.

These Craft Stick Halloween Puppets were destined to be cute. Plus, they’re quite easy to make. All you need are a few craft sticks and paint… and don’t forget the googly eyes! (See photo)

Keep reading and I’ll break each of the puppets down into step-by-step instructions.

These Halloween puppets are super-cute and so much fun to make. You just need a few jumbo craft sticks to make this simple Halloween craft for kids.

Supplies Needed (for all three Halloween Puppets):

Craft Stick Ghost:

Craft Stick Mummy:

Craft Stick Pumpkin:

White, black, and orange craft paint

Small googly eyes

Craft Stick Ghost:

1. Paint your craft stick white.

2. Add two small black circles for your eyes.

3. Add a larger black circle for your mouth.

Yes, it is that easy.

To help with the details, use the smallest paintbrush you have for your black paint. Using a large paintbrush will make it hard. So, the smaller the paintbrush, the easier to paint the details.

Craft Stick Mummy:

1. Paint the craft stick black.

2. Use your white paint to paint zig-zags along the length of the entire craft stick. Make sure to let a bit of black peek out between your stripes.

3. Add a couple of small googly eyes to finish your mummy. If you don’t have googly eyes, use your white and black paint

Craft Stick Pumpkin:

1. Paint your craft stick orange.

2. Paint 3 small black triangles for your nose and mouth.

3. Paint a black zig-zag line for your mouth.

To make Halloween Paper Lanterns (photo) you will need:

8 1/2 x 11 inch paper in orange, black or white

A stapler

Gluesticks

Ruler

Scissors

To make the lantern, fold a sheet of paper hotdog style (the lengthwise way). Starting on the folded edge, use your ruler to draw lines spacing about an inch apart. Make sure you leave 1/2 inch free space near the adjacent edge.

You can now cut the lines (starting on the fold) using scissors. Make sure to stop 1/2 inch before reaching the edge.

Now, unfold…take one end and wrap around. Staple the top and bottom of the lantern.

The kids love this part! Using shapes cut out of the paper, add faces to your Halloween creatures.

For the Ghost, we added black eyes and a big circle mouth.

For the bat we added white fangs, creepy red eyes, pointed ears and wings to the back. Try making a black cat or black spider too!

For the jack o’ lantern we used black shapes for the eyes, nose and mouth.

Fluffy Pumpkin Slime

Making slime with Elmer’s glue is the most kid-friendly and fun project to make at home! If you want to learn how to make fluffy slime too, see below! We have simple step-by-step instructions and tips for you.

Fluffy Pumpkin Slime Recipe For Kids

Supplies needed for fluffy pumpkin slime:

1/2 Cup Elmer’s White Glue

Unscented Shaving Cream

Orange Food Coloring

Saline Solution

Arm & Hammer Baking Soda

Pumpkin Scented Oil optional

Your results will vary if you substitute ingredients, and in some cases, slime might not form at all. Of special importance is the use of Elmer’s White Glue for quality, stretchy slime!

How to Make Homemade Fluffy Pumpkin Slime:

1. Add 1/2 cup of Elmer’s white school glue and 4 cups of shaving cream to a bowl. Mix well and then add in a some drops of your orange food coloring. Stir to mix in the color. Optional: You can add in a few drops of pumpkin scented oil after you mix in the food coloring.

2. Next stir in 1/4 tsp of Arm & Hammer Baking Soda. Then add contact solution about 1 Tablespoon at a time and mix.

3. Keep adding a little more contact solution and mixing until your slime begins forming into a ball-like form as you mix. You’ll notice this is when it starts to turn into slime and becomes less sticky. It will begin coming off the sides of your container and sticking together.

If your slime is still sticky add some more saline solution by starting small and adding a little as you go and continue to knead it. The slime will take on a fluffy marshmallowy consistency that is so addicting to play with. You could also make monster slime using green food coloring. When you’re finished you’ll want to store your slime in an air-tight container.

On frugalfun4boys.com, I found this beautiful fun leaf art (photo), where you use crayon rubbings and leaves and I really thought they were cute.

frugalfun4boys.com-“I have seen leaf art done with white crayon rubbings and then painting with watercolors over the crayon. I’ve also seen watercolor painting over leaf rubbings made with crayons of any color. But I wondered if a black crayon would create a better contrast with the paint? It did! All of us were happy with the results.

We don’t exactly have leaves falling from the trees yet… despite the fact that it’s mid-October. So I had to use green leaves. We’ll get fall leaves eventually!

You put a piece of paper on top of the leaf. Then rub a crayon on the paper. The crayon markings will show the texture of the leaf in perfect detail. It’s really cool! Anyway, find some leaves and make lots of leaf rubbings. I chose to cut ours out individually before painting. Make a bunch, because painting them is super fun!

Then just paint over your leaf rubbings with watercolors. That’s all there is to it!

TIP: Here’s a way to make crayon leaf rubbings easier for the younger ones:

Last week, we did some regular leaf rubbings. I tried taping the leaves to poster board squares, and it worked really well. I also labeled the cards with the types of leaves they are…

The outline of the tape comes through in the rubbings, but this process made it much easier for younger ones to do leaf rubbings on their own without the leaf scooting around under the paper!”

*Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way. God Bless you all.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_coffeebest_InPixio-2.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Kim-Jenkins-3.jpg Check out these homemade lanterns! https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_sm-halloween-lantern.jpg Check out these homemade lanterns! This beautiful leaf art is loads of fun and they turn out so nice. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Leaf-Art.jpg This beautiful leaf art is loads of fun and they turn out so nice. These craft stick puppets are just a few you can make, you could also make green monsters, mummys, bats, etc. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_HalloweenCraftStickPuppets1.jpg These craft stick puppets are just a few you can make, you could also make green monsters, mummys, bats, etc.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights