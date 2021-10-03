KimsKorner: Fall is Here

Can you believe October is already here? Fall is my favorite time of the year, Summer is too hot for me, Sping is too wet, and Winter is too cold, but the Fall is different. I absolutely love the colors and all of the many things associated with Fall. I’m not really big on the pumpkin-flavored things, I like some but am not crazy about the pumpkin flavor craze. I do love everything pumpkin when it comes to decorating both inside and out. I like the spooky things too, but not clowns or the bloody things. I will say that as soon as the weather cools down a bit and October is upon us, I get so excited to decorate and look at all the colorful things of Fall. It is with that in mind that this column has some Halloween and pumpkin activities and experiments that you can do with your children or you can have them do. Have Fun!

On https://academyatthelakes.org I found links to some cute science Halloween experiments here are two, but you can check out the others too.

Erupting Pumpkins Experiment for Kids

Materials: Carved pumpkins, Baking soda, Vinegar

Optional additions: Food coloring, Dish soap

Begin by carving a few pumpkins. Depending on kids age, adults will likely need to help with this part.

All ages will love making pumpkins erupt!

Once carved add roughly 1 cup of baking soda to each pumpkin. If the pumpkins are on the smaller side you can use less baking soda. Add a few drops of food coloring, if desired. Then, have kids pour 2-3 cups of vinegar into the pumpkins and quickly step back!

The pumpkins will erupt with fizzing, bubbling fun almost immediately! This is also known as a baking soda and vinegar reaction.

Dancing Frankenworms Kids’ Science Experiment

This simple kids’ science activity is perfect for little scientists who like seeing creatures come alive before their eyes. This kids’ science experiment uses baking soda and vinegar to make gummy worms dance.

Getting Ready:

Grab a bag of gummy worms and a few common household items: Gummy worms, Baking soda, Vinegar, Cutting board, Sharp knife, 2 clear cups

Cut the gummy worms in quarters. (easier to do with a wet knife or one dusted with baking soda to prevent the worm from sticking to the knife.)

Measure out 3 tablespoons of baking soda and stir them into a glass filled with 1 cup of warm water. Take the cut worms and mix them into the baking soda and water concoction.

Now comes the hard part. You have to wait a whole 15 minutes for the worms to soak in the baking soda mixture.

While waiting, fill the second clear glass with vinegar. After 15 minutes, fish the worms out with a fork and place just a couple of worms in the vinegar and they instantly start forming bubbles.

After a few seconds, the worms are covered in enough bubbles that they started rising from the bottom, writhing their way to the surface.

So, in this kids’ science experiment, less is actually more, with about 4 worms being the best

Of course, I also looked up some ideas from one of the sites I reference quite often Education.com and they have tons but I just pulled a few here:

Halloween STEM Building Challenge

Reinforce your child’s foundational math skills while creating small works of seasonal art with this creative Halloween rock painting activity! First, let your kids get creative—and maybe even a little messy!—as they use paint, glitter, googly eyes, and more to turn regular rocks into pumpkins, spiders, ghosts, and other Halloween creatures. When they’re done creating and the rocks are dry, have your child count, sort, or make patterns using their creations. This fun arts and crafts activity is designed for kindergartners through third graders and can be used at any time of year by simply changing the theme to fit the season or holiday.

The possibilities are endless with this fun Halloween-themed STEM activity! With simple supplies, your child will experiment, adapt, and use their creativity while they build structures using different specifications. First, your children will make their own mini jack-o’-lanterns with styrofoam balls (or small candy pumpkins) paint, permanent marker, and toothpicks. Then, they will use them to build their own creations such as robots, houses, and spaceships.

Spooky Halloween Jars

Get estimating with this spooky activity that asks your young mathematician to rely on their problem-solving skills to figure out how many items they believe are in spooky Halloween jars! Fill varying sizes of glass jars with different types of Halloween candy or toys, and then get the whole family involved by having everyone submit their estimates. Though ideal for second or third graders, this fun, seasonal activity is a great way to engage kids of many ages in the joys of everyday math! Keep the fun going throughout the year as this activity can be easily modified for any season or special occasion.

Crazy Eyes

Get ready for this Halloween balancing project! Using different-sized styrofoam balls, foam and pipe cleaners, your child will practice the art of balance and counterbalance while trying to assemble a free-standing sculpture of crazy eyes! The balls are held together with toothpicks, and the foam is glued in place. The arms that come out of the eyes are the trick to perfecting the balance. If Crazy Eyes leans too far left, watch out—he may fall over! But, if counterbalanced with a large hand on the right, he’ll stand up straight!

Spooky Self Portrait With this activity I put my own idea with theirs to come up with a good idea.

What are your young artist’s favorite Halloween monsters? The mummy? Frankenstein’s monster? Vampires? Zombies? In this activity, use a 3 x 5 notecard or any white paper and have them draw a head as if they were doing their own portrait and then take that head and design their head as a zombie or other such spooky characters using crayons or colored pencils.

Finally, come up with your own ideas or use mine here:

Magazine Spooky Characters

I’ll conclude this week with something I saw during my search and an idea I came up with. Using old magazines have children cut out different body parts on different pictures and then with a piece of construction paper as the base, glue the different body parts on the paper (make sure they mix them up and not use a whole one from a picture) to create their own creepy characters.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I'll get right on it for you.

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

