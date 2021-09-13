KimsKorner: What kids need to know

I was looking for some back to the basics things for kids to know and on https://www.fatherly.com/parenting/22-skills-every-kid-time-theyre-10, I found this list of things that contain essential life skills kids need to know. They say by the age of ten, but I think most of them are pretty good and thought you all might find the list interesting. I picked out ones that I thought you may be interested in and added my own comments or personal touches. Keep in mind this is just what someone wrote that they thought kids should know. Many of them I agree with, but it may at least give you food for thought, enjoy!:

1 – They can use a map and compass- now I know some of you will say a phone can do this, but not all children have a phone with them all the time.

2 – They can carry a conversation- now I know most of us would be like my kid does this all the time, but do they do it with strangers or others? This skill is probably essential for kids today who know how to text but can’t or won’t talk with others personally.

3 – They know how to be alone – So many kids are in constant need of interaction and can’t or won’t sit alone and do anything alone. Even if your child is older, they may still struggle with this, maybe practice an alone time to build this skill and this article states it gives you a break too.

4 – They can win – you may think, we are never around water, but they are not always with you and even if you are always with them when they are in a pool or around water, kids can drown so quickly. Check out places that give swimming lessons.

5 – They can care for another living thing – caring for a pet is a great way to teach this, but it could be as simple as a houseplant.

6 – They can make change – again you might say they can use a calculator or their phone, that is not going to help them when they are preparing to pay for something. As a former teacher, this was one of the skills that I was amazed as to how many kids could not do this even at an older age.

7 – They know how to save – saving is not easy for adults but maybe if we teach our children at a younger age to say, they will be better than us.

8 – They can chill out – This is one of my favorites, kids should not be overstimulated all the time or feel the need to be. They need to be able to sit and breathe and this practice will help them sit still in school when they need to be.

9 – They can clean their own room – Cleaning teaches kids how to value their own things. This also teachers them to be responsible at the same time. Have them practice sweeping and dusting and throwing away their own trash.

10 – They know how to write a letter or email. You may find it a surprise that just because your kids can text and things they truly could not send an email or letter in any good form for a job application, thank you or other things.

11 – They need to have good manners – practice at home things like saying, “Please Thank you, May I, No-thank you, excuse me. You might be surprised that they will like to do this.

13 – They can reach you – Most of you say they have a phone, but what if they don’t? They need to know their entire address and phone number. When I taught Jr. High, I can’t tell you how many times students did not know their fullcr address or phone number.

14 – They can react to an emergency. They don’t need to know everything to do and yes they get to practice on drills in school, but what about what to do for a nosebleed, a fire, or even when they need to call 911.

15 – They need to have good hygiene – With so many parents working, they need to know without being told to brush their teeth, wash daily, shampoo their hair and especially wear deodorant.

16 – They can ride a bike – you might be surprised that this skill helps them in so many ways, like coordination, help with being physically fit, improve their balance and mental focus.

17 – They have a robust imagination – This is another of my favorites. As a Language Arts teacher for most of my career, it was always so sad for me when a child could not create or write a story, because they did not have a good background in imagination, something most of us take for granted. Play things with them like, What’s in the box? or Where in the world would you like to go to have fun or in an imaginary place and what things would you want to be in this place?

I will continue for a few weeks to do things for the beginning of the school year, that will be focused on back to the basics.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

