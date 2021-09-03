KimsKorner: Helpful sites to learn the keyboard

The beginning of the school year sometimes overwhelms both students and parents so I thought I would just take it easy on what to give you and I thought that with all that children have been through, this might be a good time to work on the kids’ keyboarding skills. Let’s face it, the world of technology is where our children will spend their educational lives and even personal lives, so I thought this would be a good time to hit good keyboarding skills from the beginning and if your children are older and still pecking away, it would be good for them to learn better keyboarding skills before they go to high school or college. This will help them be better able to complete the complex work they will do the older they get.

One site I found was https://www.commonsensemedia.org/website-reviews/typingclub. This site has some age varieties and it is free. This site had several things to help assist in keyboarding/typing, I have listed those that I thought may help you and your child the most.What they state for parents is:

WHAT PARENTS NEED TO KNOW – Parents need to know that TypingClub is a highly engaging site where kids can learn how to touch-type (using all of one’s fingers to type on a keyboard, without looking at the keys). From basic lessons on lowercase letters to using capitals, numbers, and even symbols, almost every aspect of standard keyboarding is covered. The site is safe for younger kids, as there aren’t any social features. Directions are relatively simple, and startup is very easy. However, some younger kids might need help understanding terminology like “touch-typing” and “words-per-minute.”

On the same site, they had again the what Parents need to know about that TapTyping — typing trainer app. It is a touch-screen typing skills program that can help anyone type faster on devices like the iPad. It is also helpful for kids who have a writing disability and need to practice learning the keyboard. It provides tips for cool iPad shortcuts to increase speed and use key-specific tricks. (Did you know that swiping up on the comma key turns it into an apostrophe key?) A heat map indicates red where your finger missed the mark and green where you hit the right key for the lesson. The free version is limited to speed tests and one-time samples. Paid content includes single lessons — such as a crash course, an intermediate, or advanced course. The entire touch-screen typing curriculum includes lessons, tests, practice documents, detailed results, and leaderboards.

Typing.com is a comprehensive website for learning how to type. It has a number of tests kids can take to evaluate their typing skills. There are also lessons that span basic to advanced typing drills. Where Typing.com shines, though, is with several arcade-like typing games for kids. These games are fun and educational. One big drawback to Typing.com is that there are a lot of ads throughout the site. The ads may be distracting to some kids , but can be removed by paying a one-time fee.

Another one that is using a videogame to teach keyboarding is Epistory – Typing Chronicles. Parents need to know that Epistory – Typing Chronicles is a downloadable adventure game where typing words that appear on-screen is central to progressing and playing in general. You play as an unseen writer’s muse — here, a girl riding on a fox with many tails — who explores a number of lands trying to rid the world of a nasty insect infestation. Visually, this is all much more whimsical than it sounds, and there’s nothing at all objectionable to cause alarm or concern. This one does have a price.

ABCya is a website with educational games for young grade-schoolers. It has several free keyboarding games, like Keyboarding Zoo. These games are less challenging than games on other sites and easy to use for kids who are just beginning to type. That’s why ABCya is good for introducing younger kids to keyboarding. Plus older kids may be put off by the cartoon imagery on the site. The typing games are mixed in with other games, so you may need to hunt around to find the right game for your child.

I will continue for a few weeks to do things for the beginning of the year, that will be focused on back to the basics.

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

