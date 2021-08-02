KimsKorner: More Summer learning fun

As the summer is heading to a close as for the school year beginning, I tried to find a few more things to help you keep your child learning, I found this that I thought I wish I had done with my boys. If you are more like me, I put the boys’ backpacks in their closets and hadn’t looked at them from the last day of school until fall approached, I would then find all kinds of things in there. This idea could be a lot of fun.

Create a Reused School Supply Collage:

As the new school year begins many parents are left wondering what to do with last year’s discarded school supplies. Rulers, pencils, crayons, and half-worn notebooks are all too often thrown away as the back-to-school shopping rush begins. Instead of tossing those old supplies, try turning them into a creative work of art! Mixed media constructions involve using two or more different types of materials in one artwork. This collage activity will encourage your child to reuse his old school supplies as the multiple types of media. Add paint or pastels for an extra special touch.

This reused school supply mixed media collage will help your child to increase environmental awareness, develop new vocabulary skills (i.e., mixed media, collage), explore the artistic process, and experiment with color.

Another activity that I saw that I liked on https://www.education.com, but want to put my own twist on is one that can help kids practice writing, math, art and reading. Have your child make a menu like in a restaurant. Have them create a name for their restaurant. They could look up menus online for sample menus. Then have them design a main dish section making sure to not only paste or draw art to go with a few just like in other restaurants and to not forget to list the prices. They could make a beverage and dessert section by adding the art and prices. You could have them make this menu on poster boards cut in fours or threes. Then to use this for an educational purpose, have them get people to order and use a small notepad to take orders and then take those to figure the prices for each person’s choice.

I also found a few things on https://www.oxfordlearning.com

Go on a word hunt:

This activity helps your child build both reading and counting skills. Create a word list, writing each of the words on a sticky note. Hide each sticky note somewhere in the house. Help your child use the word list to search for as many of the words as he or she can find. Each time your child finds a word, ask him or her to read it out loud. Once your child has found all the words, read them again and count how many of each word he or she found. You can also build advanced skills by having your child use the words found to create a sentence or short story.

Build matching and math skills with giant dice (I twisted this with my own ideas):

Wrap a square tissue box in paper, drawing dots and you can have your children toss the die and have them count the dots and write the numbers. If you have an older child, you can create two dice and turn it into a math game by adding, subtracting, or multiplying the numbers each time the dice are rolled.

Decode a secret message with math:

Help your child improve his or her math skills by writing a secret message he or she has to decode to read. First, decide what your message will be, assigning a number to each letter in your message. Create math equations that match the answers needed to reveal the message. Then, create a decoder list that includes each letter of the alphabet you child will use to decode the message. You can even give your child a bit of extra incentive by making the secret message the wifi password for the day!

Just a check that might give you an idea of what your child might need to know before their new grade level, I looked up what a third grader should know on Google. You can do the same with other grades, this way you could still check to make sure your child is ready for their new grade in school, especially since this past school year was not typical. Of course, the ideas are not written in stone, but could give you some ideas. I found in writing a third grader should know and be able to demonstrate increasingly organized and logical thinking. Write neatly and legibly. Write a one-page opinion paper, report, or story with an introduction and a conclusion. With the help of an adult, use a keyboard to type what they write.

And in Math, what Should a 3rd Grader Know and this is just some things I found. Add four-digit numbers, Subtract with regrouping, Round numbers to the nearest tens and hundreds, Understand two- and three-dimensional shapes and Solve word problems that involve time, money, and measurement.

You can do this for each grade level your child has left, just as a check. Some of you have no interest in doing this, but for those of you who are like I was when my boys were little, and you didn’t know where to start to see what you may need to work with them on before the new school year begins. Just food for thought.

During the summer, it has been my goal to possibly have things that will keep your kids from losing what they had learned through this year, whether it be virtual, in person, or a combination. With this past school year being as unusual as it was, it would be important to keep your children’s brain thinking some of the time. I hope what I have given you so far, has been helpful to some of you. I’ll have a few more ideas on the weeks before the new school year begins. God Bless you all and have a good week.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

