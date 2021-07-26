KimsKorner: More Summer learning fun

The computer can be a good teacher and I remember when I taught Summer School to the younger children, they loved to learn skills on the computer so I looked for some things that will be both educational and fun on Education.com Just go to the site and it should lead you to these Games.

-Get ready to test your typing skills with this came called Typing Paragraphs for Speed: Fun Facts Surfing. Second-fifth graders will work on their speed and accuracy as they type paragraphs with a fun surfing theme played as they type. After each paragraph is completed, students will find out how fast and accurate they typed. This resource can be used over and over again to strengthen typing skills

-This flipping pancakes fractions game offers a delicious spin on this key math skill. Students help Roly by flipping the correct equivalent number of pancakes shown in fraction form on the order. Fast-paced game play makes learning about fractions and parts of a set engaging, especially for students in third to fifth grade.

-Putting apostrophes in possessive nouns is a key component of great punctuation skills. This underwater-themed game challenges students to complete the sentences with the correct possessive nouns. The cartoon crustaceans add vibrant visual stimulation to targeted apostrophe practice. Familiarity with irregular nouns is especially important for students to master in the fifth grade.

– In this three-digit subtraction with borrowing mountain game, students help Cuz-Cuz subtract his way through the mountain to fill his belly. Students are prompted to enter the difference on these three-digit subtraction problems one digit at a time, and to regroup by hitting the plate above the number they need to borrow from. This engaging math game is designed with a third grade audience in mind.

-These prefix and suffix fish are sure to bolster your child’s understanding of word structure. In this game, students create whole fish for Roly to eat by combining common prefixes and suffixes with root words, such as “teach” and “power.” Game play is designed especially for students in the second grade.

-Get ready to hone those mental math skills in this skateboarding-themed race to the finish line! In the fifth-grade number sense game Dino Skateboarding: Which Expressions Have the Same Product?, players will be given three answer choices in the form of expressions, and they’ll need to determine which one has the same answer as the given expression.

I also found four Math card games using a regular set of playing cards for middles schoolers, it is always a plus for me when I can find good things for the older students. These were found at http://www.startsateight.com/playing-card-math-for-middle-school

1. Multiplication War

This game is played with two players and a full deck of cards.

Ace is worth 11

Jack is worth 12

Queen is worth 13

King is worth 14

This game works with number recognition, positive & negative integers, and multiplication.

How to Play:

Black cards are positive numbers

Red cards are negative numbers

Deal out cards evenly between the two players. (Each player should have 26 cards)

This game is played similarly to War. Begin by simultaneously flipping over top two cards. (Instead of one like in War)

Remember that two negative numbers make a positive product (a negative times a negative equals a positive) and that -3 is greater than -8.

The highest product wins all four cards. (Similarly in War the highest number takes both cards)

If the cards products have the same value, the cards are placed in a center pile (or set to the side). The next hand is played normally and will determine the winner of the previously set aside cards plus the current hand.

Play continues until one person holds all the cards or until a set amount of time has passed and then the person holding the most cards wins the game.

2. Exponent War

This game is played with two players and a full deck of cards.

face cards = 10

Ace = 1 or 10 (decide before beginning the game

This game works with multiplication, base, and exponents.

How to Play:

Deal out cards evenly between the two players. (Each player should have 26 cards)

This game is played similarly to War. Begin by simultaneously flipping over top two cards. (Instead of one like in War) The first card is the base and the second card is the exponent. The player with the highest product wins all four cards.

If the cards products have the same value, the cards are placed in a center pile (or set to the side). The next hand is played normally and will determine the winner of the previously set aside cards plus the current hand.

Play continues until one person holds all the cards or until a set amount of time has passed and then the person holding the most cards wins the game.

3. Hit The Target Number

This game can be played with 2-5 players and one deck of cards.

Ace = 1 or 11

Jack = 12

Queen = 13

King = 14

This game works with multiplication/division, addition/subtraction, order of operations, and mathematical reasoning.

How to Play:

The group of 2 – 5 players selects a target number from 1-30. One of the players will turn five cards from the deck face up and the object is to make a number sentence using all five cards with

any operations to reach the target number.

For example, suppose the target number is 20 and the cards in play are 5, 5, 6, 2, and Ace (in the case making the Ace worth 1). One winning combination is: 5 x 2 + 5 + 6 – 1 = 20. Another is (6 x 5) – (2 x 5 x 1). Also, (6 ÷ 2) x 5 + (5 x 1) works, as do many more.

The first player to find a winning combination keeps the cards and chooses the next target number. If no combination is found in about a minute, flip over another card and try tomake a combination using six cards.

If playing with players of different abilities, instate a rule that says, if a player hasn’t made a combination in three rounds, he or she may make combinations using four of the five cards until they make a winning combination; other players must use five.

4. Collaborative Fractions

This game can be played in four variations, with two people working together. You will need a deck of cards and some scratch paper and pencil.

face cards = 10

Ace = 1 or 11 (decide before you begin)

This game works with adding, subtracting, and multiplying fractions as well as numerator and denominator.

How to Play:

Decide if you are going to add, subtract, or multiply with the cards you turn up, or maybe you do all of them with each set of cards you turn up!

Deal out four cards and place them face up. Using these four cards create two fractions. To do this make the two largest cards denominators, and the other two become numerators. Use scratch paper to work out the problem you have created (don’t forget about common denominators!).

Be sure to reduce answers into simplest form!

During the summer, it is my goal to possibly have things that will keep your kids from losing what they have learned through this year, whether it be virtual, in person, or a combination. With this school year being as unusual as it was, it was it will be important to keep your children’s brain thinking some of the time. Seriously, think about it, you’ve all become good teachers by now and I’ll just add some needed skills for different levels, so you don’t have to look up things, just have them do them some different times this summer. God Bless you all and have a good week.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

