KimsKorner: More Summer learning fun

Yesterday was a day of celebration with picnics, games and fireworks included. Many people have been waiting on this day for quite a while. It, of course, started to celebrate freedom, but many people who listen to the President were following what he said about giving me at least until the 4th of July for all the restrictions from COVID to be lifted and hopefully many many people will have gotten their shots and the U.S. will start to see things get closer to normal. And even if you didn’t listen to that, some of you still wanted the 4th of July to be a great time of celebration toward the minimization of COVID and celebrate is what you did!

Now that we have reached this pinnacle of time during this summer, we still have another half of the summer to not send our children to school, but do not want them to be behind or forget what they learned during the school year 2020-2021. So I’ve been on the search again. I found some fantastic things on education.com that you can just print and have your children do to help them remember skills and things they can learn using Summer as the topic. On here I found that these worksheets vary by grade level and by the subject you want to reinforce for your children this summer.

Included you can find things like Cloud Gazing for Science to Summer Vacation writing, for language and not to be left out comparing data for math skills. Other things that caught my attention were Summer Nouns and Adjectives, Pool Toys Pie Chart, to a worksheet on water and ice that has both worksheets and activities.

Another helpful site was https://www.scholastic.com/ This week I’ll give you the Summer Math and Science Activities and then next week I’ll add the Reading and some other good ones.

Summer Math Activities:

Help students maintain their math skills and keep them thinking in numbers all summer long.

For Grades K–3:

Shopaholic: What can you buy for $5 at the corner store? From the ice cream truck? In a hardware store? At the beach?

Change it up: Start collecting change in a jar on the first day of summer. On the last day, estimate your change, count it, and plan a special purchase.

Summer patterns: Create patterns using summer items (popsicle sticks, shells, flowers). Or, draw patterns in the sand or dirt using a stick or your hands. See how long you can carry out your pattern — along the length of the sandbox, or across the grass.

Napkin fractions: Fold paper towels or napkins into large and small fractions, from one-half to 1/16. Use markers to label and decorate the different fractions.

Design hunt: Keep an eye out for shapes, patterns, and designs when you’re out and about. You never know what you’ll find in the architecture at the airport, the shopping mall, or even the grocery store.

100% delicious: Use ice cream to make fraction sundaes. Can you make an ice cream sundae that is one-half vanilla and one-half chocolate? What about one-third chocolate, one-third vanilla, and one-third strawberry? Can you cover a scoop of ice cream with one-quarter each nuts, sprinkles, cookie crumbs, and gummy bears? Or can you eat a bite of ice cream that is one-half chocolate, one-half vanilla? For older children, calculate the percentage of each ice cream flavor in the sundae.

For Grades 4–8:

Record-breakers: Use a stopwatch to time yourself running, rollerblading, swimming, or biking. Then try to beat your time. Be sure to keep the distance you’re moving the same for each trial. Graph the results. (You may need a partner for this.)

Where will you be? Using a map, calculate where you will you be if you travel 20, 50, 100, or 1,000 miles from home.

How many ways? As you’re exploring your neighborhood during the summer, how many routes can you take to the school, the grocery store, the mall, or your friend’s house? The catch: No backtracking, and you must take a new route each time.

Let’s eat: Prepare a meal or dish for the family. Before you go to the supermarket, find a recipe, write what you need and how much. At the supermarket, choose the best-priced option.

Summer Science Fun:

Summer is the perfect time for children to explore their extracurricular interests, like science. Here are some activities that will have children hypothesizing all the way to September.

Map the weather: Keep a running log of the weather. Include temperature, humidity, clouds, precipitation, wind, air pressure. Can you predict what the weather will be tomorrow?

Invent a recipe for a summer drink and share it with your friends. For example, the Citrus Sizzler: 1/2 cup Sprite, 1/2 cup pineapple juice, 1 spritz lime juice.

Museum gallery: Collect pinecones, rocks, shells, or other natural objects to organize, categorize, and label. Present your own natural history museum.

Hot-weather inventor: Design an invention that you can use during summer. Some ideas: sunglasses that change color from red to yellow to blue, or a new beach toy.

Answer a question: How long does it take an ice cube to melt outside in the summer heat? In the refrigerator? In an air-conditioned room?

Float or sink: In a pool or the bathtub, hypothesize which items (soap, dry sock, bottle of shampoo, rock, etc.) will float or sink. Test your hypotheses.

During the summer, it is my goal to possibly have things that will keep your kids from losing what they have learned through this year, whether it be virtual, in person, or a combination. With this school year being as unusual as it was, it was it will be important to keep your children’s brain thinking some of the time. Seriously, think about it, you’ve all become good teachers by now and I’ll just add some needed skills for different levels, so you don’t have to look up things, just have them do them some different times this summer. God Bless you all and have a good week.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

