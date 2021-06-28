KimsKorner: Summer learning fun

Preparing for some summer learning and keeping our children’s brains active, I came across the following statement: Do not stop learning! Summertime is the best season of the year to explore the world around. There is so much out there that you can learn whether it be in your own backyard, or using the internet to find good resources on some subject material.

The internet is not always the ‘big bad monster’, students have access to various types of sources that can really boost their education and keeping them fresh in the world of learning. While on vacation, do not ignore the importance of repeating the studied material with the help of things like textbooks online, eBooks, magazines, newspapers, academic journals, documentaries, films and websites with various subject ideas.

Parents you can build reading and writing into everyday activities. Some ideas to pass along: (1) watching TV with the sound off and closed captioning on, (2) reading directions for how to play a new game, or (3) helping with meals by writing up a grocery list, finding things in the grocery store, and reading the recipe aloud for mom or dad during cooking time. readingrockets.org

On Reading Rockets, if you click on the link Literacy in the Sciences you will find an abundance of idese they have put together for what they say, “Many of the skills that are critical for growing strong readers and writers are also core skills in the study of science and math. Predicting, understanding cause and effect, understanding sequence, acquiring a rich vocabulary, building background knowledge, and developing the ability to read and write informational text are some of the skills we’re looking at in the Literacy in the Sciences series. These easy-to-read two-page tip sheets are written especially for parents and include activities and books to extend your child’s learning.” and you will see this list and other help to lead your children to some great Science and Math books and ideas for various ages.

The Reading Rockets had a list of online activities to click the links for families and I’m putting in the first one, which is a link to a great site National Geographic Kids https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/ On here there things like a mousy Weird but True book, A Weird but True: Food, one for Mammals, and Humans. There are some brain boosters plus Cool Stuff too along with learning games and so much more. This site could have great potential learning and ideas for families to use there is a lot to see and do.

I also found: The Scholastic Summer Reading Promise https://www.scholastic.com/site/summer/home.html

They had this posted on their website: “We know summertime can provide tremendous opportunities for kids to accelerate reading, to experience the social-emotional impact of good literature and stories, and to make up for any lost learning time as access to instruction and reading has had to be completely rethought due to the pandemic. Research has proven that in a typical year, summer reading supports skill gains, and its absence leads to widening skill gaps. With this in mind, our Scholastic Summer Reading Promise is to help you get books in the hands of kids, support social-emotional well-being, build skills and create community among kids.” There you will find ways to join their summer reading program.

During the summer, it is my goal to possibly have things that will keep your kids from losing what they have learned through this year, whether it be virtual, in person, or a combination. With this school year being as unusual as it was, it was it will be important to keep your children’s brain thinking some of the time. Seriously, think about it, you’ve all become good teachers by now and I’ll just add some needed skills for different levels, so you don’t have to look up things, just have them do them some different times this summer. God Bless you all and have a good week.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

