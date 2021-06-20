Shawnee State University announces dates for Homecoming Weekend 2021

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University and the SSU Alumni Association have announced the dates for this year’s Homecoming Weekend: Alumni, Family + Community Celebration. SSU Homecoming Weekend will take place Oct. 1 & 2, 2021 with events held in-person and virtually throughout the week leading up to the weekend celebration. SSU’s Homecoming is open for all alumni, family members, and community members to attend.

This year’s Homecoming theme continues the celebration of the university’s 35th year anniversary, with events showcasing SSU throughout the years. The weekend will host the annual Homecoming Parade, Tailgate, and Royalty Coronation, along with soccer and volleyball games played by the SSU Bears. The Sports Leadership Summit, Dental Hygiene Alumni Continuing Education Day, Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction, and presentation of the 2020 and 2021 Alumni Awards will also take place throughout the weekend.

As additional Homecoming details are released leading up to the weekend, alumni planning to attend are invited to register starting Jul. 1 to receive a Homecoming package that will include special discounts to be used throughout the weekend. More events will be added to the schedule throughout the coming months. To learn more, visit www.ssuhomecoming.com.

