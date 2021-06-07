KimsKorner: Summertime at the library

The beginning of Summer is here now in June and I bet some of your kids are already saying they are bored! Graduations are over, schools are dismissed until the fall, and people are looking forward to vacations or fun things to do as the pandemic is weakening and if you are vaccinated, you don’t need masks except in a few places. What do you plan to do, as not all of us can afford a vacation, but hopefully you can at least take time to relax and have fun.

In this week’s column, I am going to focus on things that your children of various ages can with the Portsmouth Public Library. We never want to forget those things we can do locally and do with our children or they can do alone.

The following are just some of the things that the library has to offer during the summer, there are calendars for different age groups that you can get on and see things and their dates. Most of the items can also be found at the branches at Lucasville, New Boston, South Webster, and Wheelersburg, which you can also find on the Portsmouth Public Library website https://www.yourppl.org/

June 1– July 10 -Stop by any library location to pick up a Take N Make craft and sign up for the Summer Reading Program or you can sign up online through Readsquared.

Visit our website www.yourppl.org for more information. And make use to check out our virtual programs on our Facebook page!

The library’s Take N Make Craft Descriptions divided by age groups:

Ages 4-7 Available while supplies last

— Paper Plate Piggy Twirlers– Are you ready to have some root’n toot’n barnyard fun this summer? Swing by your local library to pick up our Take N Make craft, piggy twirlers and cow corner bookmarks. Let the wind twirl your pigs into some great fun. Mr. Cow can save your place in the book that you pick up at the library! These Take N Makes will be jam-packed with barnyard activity books and cute barnyard animal stickers!

— Frankenbugs Science Lab– There’s no need to worry about food and water for your forever friend! Using pom-poms and googly eyes, personalize your insect buddy to be perched perfectly on a paper leaf. Make them cute or creepy and fashion together your very own species of bug!

— Whale Masks– Are you ready to have a whale of a good time? Pick up your very own whale mask Take N Make. Let your creativity shine as you make your own whale mask out of foam sheets.

— Sometimes You Need a Jellyfish– Jellyfish are amazing animals! Create a little, blue buddy of your own with cardstock and ribbons. All you need is glue and a marker.

— Legendary Lion Shield– Get ready for a ROOAARRRRING good time this summer with a Lion Shield craft. Just take the shield base and glue colorful paper around the edges to make a fun, fur mane. You can even curl and ruffle them up to make for a more 3D look! Place the lion face provided in the center. Don’t forget the pipe cleaner whiskers and ears, and you have your very own lion shield to hang on your wall for decoration or to play with!

Take N Make Craft Descriptions Ages 8-12 Available while supplies last

— Terracotta Pot Cowbell– Waiting for the cows to come home? Well, wait no longer! Stop by your local library and pick up a Take N Make craft that will be sure to make the cows come home. You will be making this adorable cowbell and cow corner bookmark. Also included will be barnyard activity books sure to give you hours of fun!

— Stop Buggin’ me, Entomology!- Junior scientists can create their own insect fossils with air dry clay while learning the methods of observation and the branch of Zoology: Entomology, the study of Insects. This is a hands-on activity as well as a craft perfect for you older children and tweens.

— Whale Ball in a Cup– Want a way to help the environment and have a fun time? Pick up this Take N Make and transform ordinary upcycled plastic bottles and paper into an exciting whale-themed ball in a cup toy.

— I Don’t Think You’re Ready for this Jelly!- Create a fabulous, fluorescent jellyfish to decorate your space. Your friends will be so jelly! You’ll be using paint, a paper bowl and lots of yarn.

— Safari Time– Let’s get wild! Create your own unique Safari Silhouette Sunset using construction paper, pre-cut pictures, glue and step-by-step instructions. What better way to observe this Safari Sunset than with your very own pair of Safari Adventure Binoculars! Everything is included to make a safari-themed pair of binoculars with your choice of different animal prints.

Virtual Programs– find them on our Facebook Page (@yourppl)

— Wiggle Worms-The Wiggle Worms Storytime is for parents or caregivers of children ages 3 and under. You and your little ones will enjoy weekly virtual storytime posts, book recommendations, music and more. Tune in every Thursday beginning June 3– July 8 and see what exciting fun Miss Julia has planned for your kiddos! Note: this is a private group, find us on Facebook to join.

— Budding Bookworms Storytime- We might do a little singing & dancing, a little bit of arts & crafts, but always do a whole lot of learning as we grow into readers and book lovers aka bookworms! Formerly known as Books N’ Play, the Budding Bookworms Storytime is for ages 4-6 and is the next level up from the Wiggle Worms Storytime. Tune in every Tuesday beginning June 1-July 6 and see what exciting fun Miss Hailey has planned! Note: this is a private group, find us on Facebook to join.

— Page-Turning Tweens- Page-Turning Tweens is a book talk for readers age 8-12 along with their parents, teachers and caregivers. In each episode, we will dive into chapter books, graphic novels, and non-fiction titles on a variety of themes and across every genre to help you discover the perfect next book for you or your child. This is an interactive group, so your comments are encouraged! We want to know what you’ve read, what books were great or not so great, and what you look for when choosing your next read. Tune in June 7 and July 5 to see what wonderful books Miss Sarah will be discussing. Note: this is a private group, find us on Facebook to join.

— Comic Con @ Your PPL– Series of 4 videos– Enjoy Comic Con from home safe & sound. See cosplayers, get the scoop on upcoming programs and Graphic novels at the library and even enjoy meeting the characters from some of your favorite shows/books!

There is so much more listed on their website, even things for you as an adult to be involved in with the library. Hopefully, this gets your family’s summer kicked off in the right way.

During the summer, it is my goal to possibly have things that will keep your kids from losing what they have learned through this year, whether it be virtual, in person, or a combination. With this school year being as unusual as it was, it was it will be important to keep your children’s brain thinking some of the time. Seriously, think about it, you’ve all become good teachers by now and I’ll just add some needed skills for different levels, so you don’t have to look up things, just have them do them some different times this summer. God Bless you all and have a good week.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_coffeebest_InPixio.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Kim-Jenkins.jpg Tails & Tales is this summer’s theme for kids at the Portsmouth Public Library. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_cute-adorable-bunny-turtle-animal-cartoon1.jpg Tails & Tales is this summer’s theme for kids at the Portsmouth Public Library.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights