Shawnee State University to host Cub Camp June 28 – July 1

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s 2021 Cub Camp program will be held Jun. 28 – Jul. 1. Held annually on SSU’s campus, Cub Camp is a summer academic enrichment program designed to spark the imagination and expand the knowledge of those children who have completed grades Pre-K-8th Grade. The four-day camp hosts multiple sessions for children to explore their creativity, learn new skills, and spend time on SSU’s campus.

The camp’s sessions are divided into courses designed for Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, and Grades 1-8. Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students will remain in the same session throughout the week, while children in Grades 1-8 can choose up to two courses to match their interests and grade level. Courses range in topics in science, art, and sports, while also offering courses that include topics in money management, logic puzzles, cooking, and Appalachia history, among many others. Course descriptions can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/cub-camp.

Registration for Cub Camp is $150 for the four-day camp, with the option to add on a Movie Matinee experience and lunch in the university’s Bear’s Den. Registration can be completed online until Jun. 25 at www.shawnee.edu/cub-camp.

For more information contact the Shawnee State University Children’s Learning Center at 740-351-3252 or email ahedrick@shawnee.edu or ahall@shawnee.edu.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Cub-Camp.jpg