KimsKorner: More end of the year ideas

What to at the end of the year whether you have a grad or just kids going to a new grade next school year. What about making a video, with your child about the end of this school year and fun things you were able to do things you were not able to do this school year. Have a nice meal outside just you and your child, if you have more than one, each could get their own special time with you, a nice way to end this school year.

Get a sand bucket at Dollar Tree or dig out an old one, and have each of your kids write on slips of paper things they would like to do over the summer, a ‘bucket’ list of things to do in the summer and then either pull one out on different days, or go through them all and decide what to do first, etc.

How about making a summer fun box, filling it with things like squirt guns, silly string, glow-in-the-dark necklaces and things, and allow the kids to put things in to and then do things with them throughout the summer.

Put different size balls in bags and have your kids share them with friends over the summer like ‘having a ball’ in the summer.

During the summer take a ‘mystery trip’ it doesn’t have to be far away but start dropping hints before and then tell the kids they are going on a mysterious trip.

Nothing is more fun than ice cream on a hot summer day. Get all the fun things to put in or on ice cream different flavors, different syrups, etc. and then just pick a Sunday to have a fun ‘Sundae.’

At the end of school, have the kids old and young alike, make graduation caps for themselves and decorate them with things that have meaning to them, just like graduating seniors do.

Balloon Fun Activity:

Needed: Balloons, String, Reward tickets

Place a reward ticket in each balloon and take turns popping the balloons and collecting the rewards.

Rewards: (can be anything you want to offer)

Bubble Gum Chewing Allowed

Pick Your ‘Spot’ in the Living room for a day

Lunch – Your child could pick what to eat for lunch on one day, could be anything

Sidewalk Chalk Day-Theme of their choosing

Special Minutes of time with mom or dad

Play With Bubble

Movie and Popcorn Night, their choice of movie.

Making cookies with mom or dad alone

A trip to (Dollar Tree or somewhere else) spending $?

Other ideas you may have for reward tickets.

While working on the Balloon Activity, I started thinking it might be fun to have a “Susie” day or “Sam” day where for an entire day, that child gets to choose things they would like to do for that day. This could be a time where you tell them that with everything they have been through in the past year, they have done so well they get their own special day.

Just food for thought, as you end school and begin the summer, Pinterest has a load of Minute to Win It games to make and do with your kids. During the summer, I’ll pick some out, but it may be fun to do some at this time, before you all get busy with summer plans and it might open a door to talk about how your kids feel about this school year and what they think next year will be like.

Next week I’ll still be looking for some fun things. However, starting in June it is my goal to possibly have things that will keep your kids from losing what they have learned through this year, whether it be virtual, in person, or a combination. With this school year being as unusual as it was, it was it will be important to keep your children’s brain thinking some of the time. Seriously, think about it, you’ve all become good teachers by now and I’ll just add some needed skills for different levels, so you don’t have to look up things, just have them do them some different times this summer. God Bless you all and have a good week.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_coffeebest_InPixio-3.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_Kim-Jenkins-3.jpg Tell the kids they are going on a mysterious trip and take them on one. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/05/web1_mystery1.jpeg Tell the kids they are going on a mysterious trip and take them on one.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights