Shawnee State goes “South of the Border” with chilaca dining

At the beginning of November 2020, Aladdin Dining Services and Shawnee State University opened Chilaca near the entrance of The Bears Den in the Morris University Center. However, due to COVID, they were not able to hold a grand opening but are planning to hold one in the fall.

“We hope to have an opening celebration in the fall to introduce Chilaca and The Market to both campus and local community,” Jenny Stanley, administrative assistant at Aladdin Dining Services, said. “Chilaca is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

Chilaca is the place to be for people who love Mexican-style food and like to customize their own plate.

“Customers can create their own burrito, taco, salad, or bowl by customizing their style, protein, salsa, and assorted fresh toppings,” Stanley said. “Chilaca is a Mexican-style dining service that provides our customers with a unique south-of-the-border culinary experience”.

Students don’t have to go out of their way anymore to enjoy a Mexican-style dinner or lunch, but can just walk into the MUC on their way to class.

“Chilaca provides the students an authentic Mexican-style dining experience conveniently located on campus,” Stanley said. “When they get a burrito craving, they don’t have to go far. With an assortment of proteins and toppings to choose from, there is something for everyone on the menu.”

The Market, which is located inside Chilaca, is a place where students can grab their favorite snacks and drinks if they are in a rush.

“In The Market, we carry popular snacks and beverages like Lays chips, Starburst Candy, Gatorade, and sandwiches for students who are busy and on the go,” she said. “The Market is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

The Market and Chilaca give students a choice to eat somewhere different than the Bears Den, and it allows the students to get a quick meal on the go.

“Students can use their flex-dollars to buy food and drinks at the market and Chilaca,” Stanley said. “They can also use a meal swipe to grab a sandwich, a bag of chips, and a fountain drink if they are in a rush and don’t have time to go into the den.”

