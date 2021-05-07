The school year is about to end

The end of a school year, the beginning of what? This time last year, we were still so confused as to what summer was going to be like and if and when we would see our kids return to school. The end of this year is a bit more settled but still leaves one with how much will things change this summer the Summer of 2021. All hopes are that by July 4th things would be more like “normal” than they have been for over a year.

Events are beginning to happen again, but there are still those on hold until at least the Fall keeping the sneaky little creature known as COVID still around and causing turmoil in our lives.

It appears that here locally, the schools are planning on returning to life as it was before COVID, or life with lessons from COVID and five days a week of school and kids returning back to class full time again. So, how do we end this year with things to do before the last few days and all that comes with the end of the school year howbeit the most unusual school year on the calendar and in our history? But we can wrap it up and hope not to revisit it ever again.

Some of the following ideas I found on two different sites that I added a twist of my own ideas and ways to do them that I think you’d like better. https://teachingmadepractical.com/end-of-year and https://teachingwithamountainview.com/end-of-year-activities-for-upper

How about having your kids reflect on the past year of their lives, whether it be to compose a story of what this past school year was like for them, or use photos and create a collage with words on things that happened and the changes they experienced during that time, or they could just use the computer and create a timeline maybe starting with staying at home, beginning last March and the gradual things that began happening like back to school, back at home, some activities they got to do again, back at school for four days and being with friends once again.

I also saw an idea of picking ‘People of the Year’ listing people who had an impact on your children during this trying time., it could be grandparents, friends, or anyone. This next one is cool, ‘In six words, capture the essence of your school year and adding images.

An interesting idea was to have them make a “silhouette of their face and shoulders in summer attire and such, and write on them what they are dreaming about for the summer. Help them make an ice cream bowl with just a paper drawing and make different colored scoops and write on the bowl ‘Here’s the Scoop on whatever grade they are leaving, with different things that they did on each scoop.

The next two things are some interesting art ideas that are just for fun. One is to create a “Hand Self-Portrait”. They can trace their hand and wrist and make and color patterns and symbols that reflect who they are, filling in with lots of color and designs. Another thing would be to have them at any age, create a graffiti ‘wall’ on a piece of drawing paper or even better, make several papers and connected them all together. YouTube has several ideas on how to create graffiti art on paper, whether you’re a beginner or more there are some great ideas here. My junior high kids used to love to do these because it was all with their choices and ideas.

Whether it be on the computer or on paper have them write up things they want to do or think they will do in their next grade of school. Making an A,B, C…chart and have the kids make chart with the ABC..s’ and list things they want to do this summer like S- Swim or F-Friends etc.

Next week, we’ll be looking at more activities to do as the school year closes out. God Bless and have a good week.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

