Mother’s Day soon approaches

Thinking back on years past and the many Mother’s Days I have been able to share with my mother for over 60 years, I can’t remember gifts that my three brothers and sister have given mom, but I can remember how my mother liked the things that we hand made as kids and how she would make over them like they were a big diamond or something. She has even carried that tradition over to her grandchildren and has treasured the things that they have made for her too. It’s funny, I can’t remember any gifts but can easily remember her smile and wonderful comments about the homemade gifts the most. It’s not like some of them were beautiful either. There were the flowers the school helped the kids get that by the time they were on the school bus and brought home there was this wilted piece or even just the stem without the flower, but my wonderful mother would make over it and say things like, “We’ll just water it a bit and it will bloom up beautiful again. I love it!” My mother now has raised five of us, has 13 mostly grown grandchildren along with three extra grandchildren and now has a great-grandson, my grandson, Declan and yet, I know she still will enjoy the gifts she gets this year, but I wonder if she will still remember those precious gifts that most have made her through the years?

It is kind of sad that many have forgotten that it is not the cost or elegance of the gift, but it is the thought that the children went through, to make that special little gift for mom or grandma. It is with these memories in mind, I give you ideas of things to make for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9th. I hope you get to help your children make things for their grandparents or give them ideas for things they could make for you.

I got these ideas from: https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g4233/mothers-day-crafts-kids. I hope you have fun with them and can add your own special touches to the things you use from here.

Egg Carton Wreath –Turn the common paper egg carton into flowers then attach them to a wreath form to create the perfect gift for the mom that loves all things flowers

To make: Cut individual egg cups from paper egg cartons. Notch and cut decorative edges with scissors. Dye or paint cups desired colors. Attach cups and craft paper leaves to a painted craft ring with hot-glue.

Coffee Filter Flowers – Kids will love crafting these flowering candy dishes with an item you probably already have in your house: coffee filters.

To make: Submerge regular-size white coffee filters (you’ll need four to six for each flower) in a watered-down Rit Dye solution (here, Petal Pink); dry completely. Cut into flower shapes of various sizes, and stack largest to smallest. Attach at centers with craft glue. Glue a papier-mâché or store-bought candy cup to center of each. Fill with candy.

Painted Mason Jar Lantern – Give the gift of light and love with this simply decorated glass jar.

To make: Paint stripes on the inside of a mason or other glass jar with acrylic paint. Once dry, place a battery-operated tea light in the jar. Screw on lid and embellish with a piece of colorful twine or ribbon.

Pom-pom Bouquet – Kids can make Mom an evergreen yarn bouquet to symbolize their everlasting love. Start by placing a green pipe cleaner parallel with the tines of a fork so that it extends 3 inches above the tines. Wrap yarn perpendicularly around all the tines. Fold the 3-inch section of pipe cleaner down over the yarn, slide everything off the fork, and wrap the two pieces of pipe cleaner together. Carefully cut the wrapped yarn and trim any scraggly ends. Repeat as desired. Wrap stems together with a length of ribbon.

Photo Coasters – Mom will enjoy her morning cup of tea even more when she looks down and sees her child’s smiling face. Start by printing a photo (either in black & white or color) on card stock paper that is 1/4-inch smaller than a glazed white tile. Brush the back of the photo with glossy Mod Podge and place on the tile, making sure it’s centered. Brush the top of the photo with Mod Podge to seal. Allow to dry completely.

DIY Popsicle Stick Picture Frame – This easy kids craft is so much fun! Learn how to make a DIY Popsicle Stick Picture Frame quickly and easily. Add magnets to stick it on the fridge!

You Will Need: Popsicle Sticks (we used large rainbow ones)-Hot Glue gun with glue sticks-construction paper-buttons or gems to decorate-hinge clip-magnets (optional)-photo

Lay out your popsicle sticks on a flat surface and get an idea of the size and shape of your frame. We ended up using 7 large popsicle sticks which made for a good square size.

Cut a piece of construction paper that is just smaller than your frame and hot glue it to your popsicle sticks. This holds everything together.

Flip it over and start decorating it by hot gluing on buttons, gems, or anything to make your frame unique. Don’t forget to hot glue on the clip to hold your picture too!

Last but not least, if you want this to be a fridge magnet glue on some magnetic buttons to the back. These are strong and won’t have a problem holding it up. Many of these supplies can be found in the craft section at Walmart. Not only do they work perfectly, but they are very reasonable.

Print or draw and picture and clip it right in. You now have a fun DIY Popsicle Stick Picture Frame that can hang on your fridge and display a picture of your favorite people!

Mother’s Day flower pot craft for kids

Supplies For This Flower Craft

2 Styrofoam cups, 8 oz.-2 Plastic Spoons-2 Sheets Tissue Paper, any colour-Craft Paint, brown and green-2 Small Poms-Green Glitter-Glue-Foam Brush

How to make this flower craft: Turn the cups upside down and paint the bottoms brown and all the sides green. Sprinkle green glitter on the green paint. Let them dry.

Paint each spoon handle green and let them dry.

Cut 5-6 ovals from each colour of tissue paper, that will be the flower petals. Make them just a bit bigger than the size of the spoon.

Rub glue around on the inside of the spoon and put one petal in the center of the spoon. Continue putting on each petal but turning each one so it looks like a flower. Repeat using the other spoon and petals.

Glue a pom in the center of each spoon. Let these dry for about 15 minutes.

Cut a small slit in the bottom of each cup where you painted it brown. Make the slit only as wide as the spoon handle. Stick a spoon handle into each slit just a little way, so it looks like a flower sticking up out of the dirt.

Fingerprint Valentine Heart Card Supplies Needed:

Pink and red paint

White cardstock

Red or pink glitter paper (if you want to make the glitter heart versions)

Scissors

Pictures

Directions to Make a Valentine Heart Card

1. First print off a heart card template or any size heart that you can make a card. You can also free-hand draw your hearts or make your own by folding over a piece of paper and drawing half of the heart. You don’t necessarily need to make a folding card you could do the fingerprinting and photo on the front and your message on the back.

Fold over a piece glitter paper or white cardstock.

2. Cut out the cards and the inside heart for the photo.

3. Add fingerprints to the white cardstock heart. We used red and pink paint.

4. Add a photo by taping or gluing the photo on the inside of the card.

5. Write your special message inside!

Next week I will continue to have Mother’s Day things to do and hopefully some things for the older kids to do. God Bless you all and see you next week!

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

Kids love to finger paint, why not let them finger paint their finger prints for Mother's Day. This picture frame can be a magnet or anything else you want to make it be.

By Kimberly Jenkins Kim’s Korner

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

