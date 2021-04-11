Audrey Schiesser’s Student Trustee term nears conclusion

PORTSMOUTH — Student Trustee Audrey Schiesser will finish her term on the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees in May as her graduation from the university quickly approaches.

Schiesser is a Marketing major at SSU who has been a student representative for the Board of Trustees since May 2019. As a Student Trustee, Schiesser was responsible for attending regular Board meetings, listening to university presentations, providing student input, and asking questions with the student body in mind. Her role was designed to represent the student body in the best possible way without leaving anyone out of consideration. This was ultimately her favorite part of the position.

“I had to make sure that I was asking the right questions and that I was representing the entire student body to the best of my ability; I did not want to leave anyone out,” Schiesser said. “Not every decision that I helped make would please everyone, and that was the toughest aspect of the job.”

As Schiesser reflects on her two years of representing the student body, she is grateful for what the position has allowed her to accomplish. Being a representative to the Board of Trustees is a position that, like every job, comes with challenges but is well worth pursuing. Besides helping make decisions that would best favor students, Schiesser is proud of how she grew individually and professionally.

“My biggest accomplishment was being able to grow as an individual,” Schiesser said. “I have learned how to communicate more effectively and gained confidence that I will forever be grateful for.”

Student Trustees to the university’s Board of Trustees are selected through an application process within the university and ultimately appointed by the Ohio Governor’s office. To learn more about the process, visit shawnee.edu.

Graduating senior and Marketing major Audrey Schiesser prepares to leave her two-year term representing the student body on the SSU Board of Trustees. She officially steps down in May. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Audrey-Schiesser.jpg Graduating senior and Marketing major Audrey Schiesser prepares to leave her two-year term representing the student body on the SSU Board of Trustees. She officially steps down in May.