Kim’s Korner: What Now?

Easter will be this weekend and for some crazy reason, I see things changing so much after this holiday. It is like this unknown reasoning, saying it is here, where folks will start turning back the gears of time and begin the returning of the time of rushing, time restraints, no time to relax, and back to squeezing everything you want to do in a limited little box.

I have a feeling that even though we have been told, we are not there yet, the start of spring sports will be in full bloom, little leagues and little soccer will be happening and other things will all begin to be added to our schedules because most people will feel it is over, the crisis is over. And yet, according to the scientists and medical personnel, we have yet to reach that ultimate goal of overcoming the Coronavirus.

I bring this up, because although the time of being ‘trapped’ in our own little bubbles has so many depressed and most of us wanting to scream, “Let us out”, I cannot help but think of how so many families who were lucky enough to spend time with their families unlike any other time in their lives, will now stop.

Even though my boys are now grown, there was that small part of me that thought I wish I had had the opportunity to spend quality time with my children, instead of all of the lost time I had because I was a single parent and teacher, burning the candle at both ends. What a small little blessing it would have been to just sit and play with them when I really didn’t have much of that kind of time. I know there is the flip of the coin of how so terrible this time has been for so many families and my heart bleeds for them and I reach the reality that says the time may have been special, but the loss of so many outweighs the thought of time.

One of the positive things too, or at least I think so, was that grandparents once again became important for people, because they weren’t as busy and they wanted to visit and hug those precious people. All was not lost there, many of these grandparents were able to learn some technology, at least enough to face time or other ways see and talk to their grandchildren.

It all comes down to a statement that we have all made many times before the Coronavirus took over, “I wish I had more time.” My hope is that we won’t forget everything we have learned. That we’d remember that all the things we want our children to have the opportunity to do, those things cannot replace precious time with the ones we love. Can we even find that middle ground? Oh, how I hope we can!

For me, growing up in the ’60s and ’70s, we spent time outside playing until either the dirt or our hunger got the best of us. We’d play board games together, we’d watch the same television shows (we only had three channels), we’d work puzzles together and we didn’t board ourselves up in our rooms, but we’d be in the living room with our families. Thinking about that reminds me that families during this pandemic did so many of these same things. That is the good, I don’t want to see lost.

Will we all go back to some of our worst habits of taking advantage of time and doing things exactly like we used to before the pandemic? Will we get caught up in doing the things we used to do like nonchalantly checking our kids work, letting them replace all social time with electronics and social media and not with people face to face, at least more than we did before? Can we find a way to use what we have learned about how important time with the ones we love is, and still be able to learn new things, do new activities or enjoy those activities we love to see our kids to be involved in during their lives?

Melancholy hit me hard this week as I watched the news and saw on social media how people we just going back to everything as before, even though we are not out of this yet. I guess I wanted that clock to slow down and people to take time to appreciate what we had and still look with anticipation to a time where masks are no longer a necessity and social distancing can be curbed, and we can hug someone who needs a hug, and talk to people we meet or know, without the barrier of a mask and social distancing. I also, I guess, just couldn’t look forward to a time when we will forget. Don’t get me wrong, I hope we never have to go through anything like this again, or that my boys and their families will never have to do. I know that the things and time so many missed can never be brought back and some of them will long be remembered as the time ‘I didn’t get to…because of the pandemic’, I just had to remember that as the time is turning and as the soap says, “These are the Days of our Lives.”

I just want to pop on to some quick things I found that will mostly be for the younger ones but might help keep them busy when you are busy for Easter I was on 20 Fun And Exciting Things To Do This Easter And Beyond (howtogetorganizedathome.com) which also had a link for many Easter printable pages at https://www.pre-kpages.com/springanimals

Have a safe and enjoyable Easter and my God Bless each and every one of you and your loved one, that is my wish for you all.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children or ideas that may help you as you raise your children in some way.

Vector Illustration of Happy Easter Holiday with Painted Egg, Rabbit Ears and Flower on Shiny Blue Background. International Celebration Design with Typography for Greeting Card, Party Invitation or Promo Banner
Time is in our hands

By Kimberly Jenkins

