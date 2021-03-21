Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni

The Jefferson Alumni, Blue Creek, Ohio will be awarding Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships, the Jefferson Alumni Scholarship, and the Dr. James & Suzanne Branham Scholarship. Scholarships awarded will be for $750 or $1000 depending on the amount of funds available and the number of applicants.

The Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships and the Dr. James & Suzanne Branham Scholarship were initiated by Ron Lykins and his late wife Ruth and are funded by Ron and Armstrong Family members. The Jefferson Alumni Scholarships are funded by generous contributions from Jefferson Alumni members, friends, or their family members.

To be eligible for any of the scholarships, the applicant must be a direct descendent of a Jefferson High School graduate. One submission is all that is necessary to be considered for any of the scholarships.

Eligible high school seniors must apply by the last Friday in April. (April 30, 2021) The applicant should include the following information:

1. Write a 1 to 2-page narrative outlining personal plans, including where he/she will attend college or technical/trade school. Include in the narrative a summary of school activities, accomplishments, awards and community service.

2. Include official high school transcript that indicates which of Ohio’s pathways to Graduation or other state’s requirements the student has met. (1. End of Course points; 2. Industry Credentials and required WorkKeys score; 3. ACT/ SAT remediation free score.)

3. Attach your high school attendance record for grade 9 to the present and ACT or SAT score report, if not included on transcript.

4. List the name, address, and phone or email where the applicant may be contacted and the names of your mother and father.

5. Include the name and year of graduation, if known, of the Jefferson High School graduate who is related directly to the applicant.

Please complete and mail scholarship information so it is received no later than Friday, April 30, 2021, to Linda Stepp, 13370 State Route 136, Winchester, Ohio 45697.

Members of the Armstrong family and/or Alumni Officers will review applications and may request a phone or personal interview of the applicants and will then select and notify the recipients. We will award the scholarships to the recipients in person at the Jefferson Alumni meeting which is scheduled the afternoon of Saturday, May 29, 2021.

All these scholarships are open to graduating seniors in Adams County as well as graduating seniors across the country who meet the eligibility requirements outlined above. Donations to the Jefferson Alumni Scholarship fund may be sent to the same address as above and can be designated in honor of or in memory of a family member or classmate.