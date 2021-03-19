Kim’s Korner: Older children ideas

I am constantly looking for things for the middle and high school level and this week, I happened upon Read to Lead https://rtlgames.org This is a Game-based learning platform that helps students develop literacy, life, and career skills. Students have a virtual workplace and are in real-world scenarios and solve problems choosing from three careers

44 lessons learning that while they are learning and completing the virtual scenarios they are also using Common Core prepared lessons that contain Reading writing and social-emotional skills. There are three virtual scenarios Community in Crisis (student is director of a community center, Vital Signs (student is medical director of a health clinic, and After the Storm (student is editor in chief of a digital magazine)You can sign up for fee and you condo so for a classroom or just for your own child individually.

Continuing with the older kids, I found a site I had never visited, Chicago Parent: 15 At-Home Family Activities for Tweens and Teens | Chicago Parent. The list is some of the things you might want to do with your older kids, or younger too, because this spring may be the last time you have them at home more that out and about. Use this time knowing that you and your children are soon to return to what things kept you apart before COVID, because you now know how precious that time together means. Chicago Parent:

Host a family game night.

Why not make family game night a little more interesting by making it a tournament that can stretch out for weeks? The first person who wins 5 games can get a special prize. Here are some of our favorites to play with tween and teens: Monopoly, Apples to Apples, Catan and Taboo.

Learn a TikTok dance.

We already know that our older kids are already obsessed with the latest app, TikTok. It’s where dances like “Renegade” and “Blinding Lights” are becoming viral. Why not learn one of the dances with along them? Sure, you might get a few eye rolls … but you all will still get a good laugh from it.

Set up an obstacle course.

Your tweens and teens can definitely get into some obstacle course fun. All you need are a few materials like painter’s tape, jump ropes and light weights for the challenges. Plus, you can join in to complete your daily exercise.

Organize a themed dinner party.

We all need to loosen up, so consider mixing up your normal dinner plans with a theme. You can focus on the food like “Breakfast for Dinner” or “Chinese ‘Takeout’ at Home.” What about getting your family to dress up for a theme? They can take out their dresses and suits for a “Fancy Dinner” or have them get creative by dressing up like a Disney character.

Make a quarantine time capsule.

While this new reality hasn’t been easy for us, we knew one day we’ll look back at it. Why not put together a time capsule that the whole family can contribute? Add in photos, notes and other things you did as a family while staying at home. Don’t open it for years, or better yet, save it for your grandchildren!

Work out as a family.

It’s important to get as much exercise as you can while you’re indoors. There are many fitness centers offering free trials to access their library of video workouts. Some local and nationwide gyms are even offering virtual workouts through Facebook and Instagram. Don’t forget to add in some yoga and meditation to help with everyone’s well-being.

Binge watch a show or movies together.

Is there a show or movie series you all been wanting to watch? Now’s the time! Pop some popcorn and see what’s streaming. Some of our picks to watch with tweens and teens include: A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix), Onward (Disney+), Stranger Things (Netflix) and Black-ish (Hulu)

Do a puzzle.

While you’re watching your new favorite TV show or movie, add in some puzzle time. It’s a brain workout for the entire family. Don’t have a puzzle at home? We suggest shopping local to help a small business during this challenging time.

Give back.

Now’s a more important time than ever to practice gratitude as a family. Think of ways you can give back as a family. It can be as simple as ordering takeout from a family-owned business or making some rainbow art to hang up for your neighbors.

Create a cooking or baking challenge.

If your kids are obsessed with Food Network’s Baking Championship series or Chopped, then recreate some friendly competition at home. Challenge the family to make dinner together and assign one dish for each member to make. If you’re craving sweets, bake a cake together but have the kids decorate it in a certain theme.

Go out on a walk (but make it fun).

You all might get tired of your daily walks around the neighborhood. Make it a bit more exciting by bringing a ball to throw around while walking or do 10 squats for every block walked. “I Spy” is also a game that never gets old.

This last short time cannot be saved, I hope you enjoy some of these activities with your children, while you all still have time.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I'll get right on it for you.

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children.

