Kim’s Korner: Easter fun

As the time changes, bring on Easter. I only have this week and next week’s column to help you with Easter ideas, so I got started on my favorite site for so many different ideas goodhouskeeping.com (holidays-easter-ideas). It’s funny, but back in the day, before computers and things, I loved the magazine Good Housekeeping and now here I am some 5o years later, using ideas from there, but with the technology that we didn’t have back then.

Right off the bat, I found the cutest Easter Checkers game(Chickers) to make. It only takes pompoms, pipe cleaners, and a piece of cardboard – there is a link to help you make this. I liked the Hungry Bunny Toss to make, plus Easter Egg Bingo using tops and bottoms of plastic Easter Eggs. I also found Water Ball “Egg” Toss, a real cute Egg Bowling using left over colored Easter Eggs and water bottles, Hula Hoop Aim game-where you use different hula hoops and assign a point value and use plastic Easter Eggs to throw and a bunny hop sack race using burlap sacks with a bunny tail.

For the little ones, I thought this was a great way to teach color matching, using jelly beans and color circles to place the beans on that match the color. You can also make a pin the tail on the bunny game. A game that you could even use on your Easter table-guess how many-put jelly beans in a pretty clear jar and have everyone guess and give the winner either the jar or a special Easter prize. There was a Clue Hunt where you decorate cardboard egg shapes and put clues on them like, ‘where you brush your teeth or this clue got wet & needed a towel.

One for everyone, Easter Minute to Win It – Fast-paced games always get the heart racing! For this game, see who can stack up the most plastic Easter egg halves in 60 seconds. Don’t let it topple!

This site also linked me to some things associated with games and things of Easter past, like the Egg Tapping Game- Egg tapping, a common Easter game, goes by lots of different names — egg fighting, egg knocking, egg pacqueing, egg boxing, egg picking, or egg jarping, just to name a few — and involves two people knocking the pointed ends of the eggs together until one cracks. The winner is the person whose egg has cracked the most eggs.

After telling of the game, it told of how Egg tapping has origins in Medieval times, where it was practiced during the Easter festival in Poland. To this day, egg-tapping competitions are held in many areas of the world, including England, and Louisiana takes the event very seriously —­ every year Marksville, Louisiana hosts an official egg tapping competition, complete with strict rules and regulations. Winners must prove their eggs are not fake by breaking and eating them at the end of the event.

While continuing on goodhouskeeping.com I found something that might help those of you with older children under teen-easter-basket-ideas. I try not to give you ideas that cost you money, but I’ll make an exception here in case you are looking. I remember as my boys got older how hard it was to come up with things to put in their Easter baskets, so I’m going to tell about some and you are more than welcome to look for all of them there. Many of these are listed on the site and it has a link that says they most can be found on Amazon. there is a chocolate Game Controller, a Petit Bunny Gloss Bar for the girls, an inflatable lounger, a gamer shirt, a Jelly Bean baby carrot, photo clip string lights, a Build-on Brick Mug, the Mind Card Game, something called Iridescent GLUX which they say is the next-level putty, like the silly putty I always loved in my basket, bunny slipper socks, LED Strip Lights that have remote control and can switch between 16 different colors and brightness settings, and finally of the ones I picked here, a Supersized Kickball, what fun that could be for the whole family!

Just think this time last year we were so confused about what to do on Easter, whether to see the grandparents and so forth, but thankfully many of the grandparents will have already had their COVID shot and you won’t have such a struggle on deciding what to do. Each little step we approach in this war against COVID is one step closer to spending more and more time with the ones that we love. I’ll have more Easter ideas next week. Enjoy this week.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_coffeebest_InPixio-1.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Kim-Jenkins-1.jpg Play the game Egg tapping, it has origins in Medieval times. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Egg-tapping.jpg Play the game Egg tapping, it has origins in Medieval times. Color matching for the little one at Easter. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_jelly-bean-color-matching.jpg Color matching for the little one at Easter.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights