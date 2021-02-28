Kim’s Korner: St. Patrick’s Day

Spring is getting closer, the clocks spring forward March 14 and the first day of Spring is Saturday, March 20. Does that help anyone feel better, thinking about things blooming and warmer weather where you can get outside more and be comfortable and hopefully this Spring have some of your family together? Last year, we didn’t even know how bad things were going to get before they got better, at least this year, most of us can finally see some type of light at the end of the tunnel. Easter is even early this year, coming in on Sunday, April 4th. Hopefully, this is all good and we can start looking forward to the warm weather and brighter things in our futures and that of our children.

How about things to do in March:

Why not get the kids to start weeding out their closets and drawers of winter clothes and spring clothes they no longer will wear or have outgrown. Make it a game whoever has the most get? whoever did the best job in choices, whoever finished first?

March 19 is Let’s Laugh Day, have the kids write and then tell jokes to all.

This would be a good month to have the kids express their skills in painting or drawing. Maybe make this a contest for the entire family.

With the changing of the clocks on March 14th, it is scary to know that many children cannot tell time on an analog clock, even older children. Take the time to teach them.

Maybe this month would be a great time to plan for a garden, or have each child start growing a seed that they want to plant outside. It doesn’t have to be that big, just something they can take care of and then move outside and take personal care of daily.

Celebrate the first day of Spring, make it a big day, maybe do something that you normally wouldn’t do, maybe have the kids make decorations or table mats and even have a special meal for the day.

If you are looking for things to make with shamrocks or rainbows, the place I saw bunches was: Easy St. Patrick’s Day Crafts For Kids – Crafty Morning They have painting ideas using different things like peppers, carrots Q-tips and other to paint with and use, they have pots of gold to make, Leprechaun puppets to make, a pot of gold necklace, w homemade windsock, paper plate and cupcake holders to use to make things, and even rainbow binoculars to make.

Some not craft like ideas but fun things to do I found on https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g5020/st-patricks-day-games We have used Goodhousekeeping quite a bit for some great ideas like these:

St. Patrick’s Day Minute to Win It

This is a timed challenge: Give everyone a spoon and see who can use them to pick out the most marshmallow pieces from Lucky Charms cereal and put them in a bowl. For older kids or adults, make it harder and assign a different amount of points to the different marshmallow shapes.

Rainbow Coin Toss

This easy coin-toss game, with colorful cups made out of construction paper — each color earns different points! — is as exciting as finding a pot of gold.

Rainbow Math Game

Challenge kids to roll the dice, add the numbers and put the right number of cereal (fruit loops) pieces on each colorful line.

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt https://www.ministeringprintables.com/free-st-patricks-day-scavenger-hunt

This cute scavenger hunt (with a super-sweet prize) is a great way to get their little brains working. You can download the hunt and it has colorful hints and the entire hunt is already made with the printables.

Pot O’ Gold Coin Toss

See who throws the most gold coins into a small, black pot of gold. If you have a leftover witch’s cauldron from Halloween, you can reuse it now as your pot at the end of the rainbow. Then buy the gold coin candy to throw as the coins, or make your own.

Another idea I thought of from some I saw and just added my own twist to was:

Have the kids make a Leprechaun Trap only allowing them to use things in the house and set a time limit. If you have more than one child, make it a competition.

As the weather begins to change, encourage your children to spend more time outside. Nothing refreshes the mind than a walk outside even for a short time. Start planning things you can do together, like taking walks, looking for unique things along the way. Find things to make a project out of with them or just them alone. Start cleaning the yard and garden and get the kids to help and may they will have some ideas on ways to change things in your outdoor areas.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children (Easter Ideas).

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

