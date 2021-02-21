College and Universities dean lists

Erin Daniels of Minford was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Daniels is majoring in middle grades education.
Savannah Allen of Blue Creek, OH, has been named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for Fall Semester 2020. Allen is majoring in Forensic Science at YSU.
Paige Emnett, of Wheelersburg, has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence:
Alex Musser from W Portsmouth
Bailee Day from Lucasville
Bela Delawder from Ironton
Caden Wilcox from Portsmouth
Ethan Pennywitt from Manchester
Evan Hambrick from Wheelersburg
Georgia Slagel from Ironton
John Nelson from Portsmouth
Keith Cottle from Portsmouth
Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence:
Bre Call of Lucasville
Collin Finn of Portsmouth
Gracie Evans of Stout
Hailey Browning of South Point
Kalee Gannon of Frankln Furnace
Makenna Malcom of Peebles