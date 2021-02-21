College and Universities dean lists

Erin Daniels of Minford was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Daniels is majoring in middle grades education.

Savannah Allen of Blue Creek, OH, has been named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for Fall Semester 2020. Allen is majoring in Forensic Science at YSU.

Paige Emnett, of Wheelersburg, has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence:

Alex Musser from W Portsmouth

Bailee Day from Lucasville

Bela Delawder from Ironton

Caden Wilcox from Portsmouth

Ethan Pennywitt from Manchester

Evan Hambrick from Wheelersburg

Georgia Slagel from Ironton

John Nelson from Portsmouth

Keith Cottle from Portsmouth

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence:

Bre Call of Lucasville

Collin Finn of Portsmouth

Gracie Evans of Stout

Hailey Browning of South Point

Kalee Gannon of Frankln Furnace

Makenna Malcom of Peebles