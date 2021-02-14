Kim’s Korner: Presidents’ Day

Today is a special day for most Americans, it is President’s Day. It is a day to remind our children and ourselves all about Presidents past and present, remember that we should honor our President and how important that office is, and all of the Presidents that came before our now President, Joe Biden.

I want to start out with this site: https://www.weareteachers.com/presidents-day-activities where you will find multiple ideas to use with kids of different ages. There is a video you can link on called, 60 -Second Presidents, which gives an overview of all of the presidents, really informative. There is also a video on how the American President came to be. There are instructions on making Presidents’ Day puppets, writing a letter to the President with the address, an experiment on President’s coins. If you want the address to write the President as suggested in one of the activities:

The President of the USA (or write the president’s name)

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington, DC 20500

Another place I found for things to do at home for President’s Day was https://www.123homeschool4me.com/presidents-day-printable on here you will find free Presidents Day Worksheets to download for grades K-6. There are Presidents Day Crafts like President Day Hat, Abraham Lincoln craft and American Flag Craft.

Another interesting site was 40 Fun & Easy Ways To Celebrate President’s Day – Rock Your Homeschool which had activities to help you celebrate President’s Day things like President’s Day Masks, Photo Props, Build a Log Cabin, Red, White, & Blue Popcorn, President’s Day Trivia, word puzzles, color by number, Coloring and Fact Pages plus Dress-up Fun and they have some videos with songs and education about Presidents.

On Presidents’ Day Teacher Resources (Grades K-12) – TeacherVision They have Presidents’ Day Teacher Resources with videos and accompanying activities, printables like Could You be President?, Patriotic Word Search plus Presidents’ Math and Language Activities.

I do realize that many are not happy one way or another with presidents at this particular time, but no matter how you feel, I think it is important to teach like or not, The President of the United State of America should be held in highest honor and our children need to know how very important this office is and things that past Presidents have done that stay true in their lives today.

Have fun working with your kids on some history and just fun with Presidents!

I hope the ideas for this week give you a little something different and you enjoy them with your children, if possible.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children.

