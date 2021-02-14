Fun ways to celebrate President’s Day with your family

(SPM Wire) — President’s Day, which will be celebrated on Monday, February 15 this year, observes the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. Here are a few fun ways to mark the occasion with your family:

1. Stream the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” online. Telling the story of Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton through hip hop, pop and other modern musical styles, this is a fun way to learn about early American history.

2. Tour a historical site from the comfort and safety of home by taking advantage of the wide range of virtual programming now available.

3. Ask each member of your family to learn five fun facts about their favorite president. Take turns sharing your new-found knowledge.