Kim’s Korner: Hearts of Love

Love is in the air, or at least in the month of February. What better time to remind your children whether they are younger or older how much you love them and make sure they feel this love, not just hear you say it. And since Valentine’s Day won’t be like any other one, I spent some time gathering as many things as I could on Valentine’s Day, fun things, crafts, videos, and lessons. I hope you find some things you can use, and I worked hard to get things for all ages as much as I could find.

On teachhub.com, I discovered Heart Hunt and Heart Animals:

Heart hunt

Want to keep those students moving because of all that extra energy they have? Much like an egg hunt at Easter, try a heart hunt! Hide paper hearts throughout the school. Hearts can be different sizes and colors. On the back of each heart can be a point value. Have students collect hearts and add up their points to see who wins.

Heart animals

One tried-and-true activity that kids love for Valentine’s Day is making heart animals. There are so many options – bird, bunny, crab, hippo, dog, elephant, and the list goes on. They are quick and easy to prepare! Check out the huge variety of options on DLTK-Growing Together. Valentine’s Day Heart Animal Crafts (dltk-holidays.com)

On the site teachervision.com/holidays/valentines-day:

This site has many downloads like Howe to say “I love you in many languages,” I Am Loveable drawing activity and good self-esteem booster, Valentine’s Day word games, Valentine’s Day Math Word Problems, & Pop-Up Hearts Cards. There are abundant ideas in Art, Reading and Language, and Social Studies, you may have to sign in with your Facebook or Google account to download, but worth a look.

While still searching I found an overload of Valentine Activities for many ages, there are five pages worth of ideas Valentine’s Day Activities for Kids | Education.com– Things like how to write a love song, love bug craft, hand-painted glassware, valentine salad, love punch, popsicle stick puzzle, valentine’s Day charms, valentine plates, homemade stethoscope, yarn heart, fingerprint heart and many many more.

And if you still don’t find things for the older students, I found a site Valentine’s Day Activities for High School and Middle School ELA Students – Building Book Love (buildingbooklove.com) a set of Valentine’s Day podcasts episodes to listen to. Continuing on this site was a good one called Candy wrapper grammar to build complex and compound sentences’; plus the old skill of writing love letter. There is a section that this old English teacher loved Valentine’s Day Informational Text activities.

Education World also had some good Language Ideas for Valentine’s Day Lesson Planning | Lesson Plan | Lessons | Lesson Plans for Teachers and Students | Education World, There is a short video on the History of St. Valentine’s Day, Box of Chocolate Adjectives, and Candy Heart Sequencing.

Lastly, one more site for the older ones Valentine’s Day Fun for Middle school (mrsbeers.com) This has a heart -building challenge using Legos that older or even some younger children will enjoy.

One of the things that kept popping up while I was looking, was to do Random Acts of Kindness during Valentine’s time. Have your kids young and old come up with random acts of kindness they think of and add some of your own and get them to do some of the best ideas.

I hope the ideas for this week give you a little something different and you enjoy them with your children, if possible.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind and love each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

