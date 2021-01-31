College and University news

Local Students Students on Dean’s List in Colleges and Universities:

Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, Emily Polcyn of Jackson, a graduate of Jackson High School majoring in acting (BFA) and Micah Simmons of Portsmouth, a graduate of Portsmouth High School majoring in music composition.

Abigail Satterwhite of Russell, KY, was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2020 President’s List. Satterwhite is majoring in Marine Biology.

Gracie Evans Awarded Degree from Miami University. Evans of Stout, OH was among more than 1,000 students from Miami University who received degrees during the virtual fall commencement. Evans graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Public Health.

Heidelberg University has announced students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list:

Jackson, OH – Raylene Hammond, junior, Exercise Science, Brynlee Vermillion, freshman, Biology

Lucasville, OH – Cade Powell, sophomore, Undeclared

Oak Hill, OH – Colin Hughes, junior, Sport Management

Piketon, OH – Logan Kittaka, senior, Athletic Training

University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List:

Emily Punzal of Russell, KY. Emily was majoring in Psychology.

Mark Casto, Jr of Greenup, KY. Mark was majoring in Neuroscience.

Devan Atkins of Russell, KY. Devan was majoring in Neuroscience.

Mikayla Bonzo of Wurtland, KY. Mikayla was majoring in Psychology.

Madeline Allen of Flatwoods, KY. Madeline was majoring in Chemistry.

Bryson Arnett of Portsmouth, OH. Bryson was majoring in Neuroscience.

Alexandra Glockner of Wheelersburg, OH. Alexandra was majoring in Psychology.

Joshua Griffith of Greenup, KY. Joshua was majoring in Biology.

The following local residents have earned recognition on Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2020 fall semester Dean’s List:

Danielle Black of Proctorville, OH

Ethan Brooker of Waverly, OH

Grant Cayton of McDermott, OH

Alexis Henson of South Point, OH

Nathan Sturgill of McDermott, OH

Scholarship Recipient: Paige Emnett, of Wheelersburg, was awarded the following endowed scholarship(s) at the University of Findlay for the 2020-2021 academic year: TLB Foundation Christian Service Operating Scholarship Fund