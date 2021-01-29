Kim’s Korner: Educational things to watch

This week, I decided to find educational for kids to watch. It is winter, we have COVID, and kids are inside a lot, so that’s where I started.

I first went straight to the Insider.com and found many different things to do along with things to watch. I first went in with Educational shows for kids that can help them learn. This site has links that go to PBS and Disney.

Of course at first glance, it looks like some of the stuff is only for the smaller children, but on further looks, there are things for many ages. Projects like Walking water, Ice Science, Water Ice Towers, Weather, Sled Dog Dash using text clues, Fish Force with friction and force, and there are many articles that parents can read to help their children learn.

There are Games and Apps connected with a show called Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood for the younger children. There is a list of 10 shows for kids that are actually educational like Arthur, Octonauts, Sesame Street, Odd Squad and Wild Kratts which is a help in science. There are also many links with this site, one which intrigued me was 45 children’s movie every adult should see in their lifetime.

I then went to www.learning liftoff.com and The 10 Best Educational YouTube Channels for kids and I have copied it all here for you so you don’t have to look this up:

Once, the only “screen time” kids had was in front of the television. Today, kids still watch TV, but even cable TV offerings are limited. Kids are not likely to find a TV show instructing them on the finer points of making do-it-yourself (DIY) slime. There probably are few TV shows starring a child their exact age who shares the same obsession with the same boy band. It’s unlikely that the decision-makers responsible for TV programming will greenlight a program dedicated to discovering what happens when various items are flushed down the toilet.

No, your kids probably won’t find these shows on TV. But, they will find them (and millions like them) on YouTube. Unfortunately, a huge chunk of YouTube’s “programming” is vapid and unsuitable or even dangerous for kids. However, YouTube does have some redeeming channels. With supervision, your kids can actually learn things you want them to learn from YouTube. Here, in no particular order, are ten quality YouTube channels for kids.

1. Smithsonian Channel

If you don’t live in or around Washington, D.C., you don’t have easy access to the highly educational Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. But, you do have access to the Smithsonian Channel on YouTube. Your kids can learn about hammerhead sharks, monkeys, World War II, and 9/11, all on one channel, created by an unquestionably reliable source.

2. The Brain Scoop

Chicago’s Field Museum has created a YouTube channel called The Brain Scoop, which engages kids with such videos as “Why Did King Tut Have a Flat Head?” and “The Human Biology Collection.”

3. Houston Zoo

If your child has an affinity for animals, check out the Houston Zoo YouTube channel. YouTube often gives kids (and adults) access to many popular educational attractions that are too far away to visit in person.

4. WordWorldPBS

Another reputable source for quality, kid-friendly content is PBS. Your child can “watch words come alive” on the WordWorldPBS channel. Their animated and animal-themed content is great for younger kids!

5. Sesame Street

Similarly, Sesame Street has its own YouTube channel, featuring all of your child’s favorite characters! These videos really excel at making learning entertaining for young children.

6. TED-Ed

TED-Ed (from the nonprofit responsible for TED Talks) is committed to creating lessons worth sharing. On this channel, kids can be challenged by perplexing riddles, or they can investigate nature or ponder such subjects as “questions no one knows the answers to.”

7. Smart Girls

For older kids, check out Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls channel. It features the requisite DIYs that kids love, such as how to make fizzing bath bombs, for example, but also provides profiles of inspiring women, including astronauts and scientists, not to mention manners tutorials and videos designed to inspire girls to become involved in social issues such as climate change.

8. SoulPancake

The SoulPancake YouTube channel dishes out a menu of “brain batter” about art, culture, science, philosophy, and more. As the site proclaims, “We make stuff that matters.”

9. SciShow

Subscribe to SciShow and give your child the ability to “explore the unexpected.” What is gluten? Why do cats purr? What really killed the dinosaurs? Why can’t dogs eat chocolate? You and your kids can explore these fascinating questions and many more!

10. It’s Okay to Be Smart

In this case, the name really does say it all! This channel is “all about science, the amazing universe we live in, and the pleasure of finding things out.” Joe Hanson, PhD, explains how things work and why things are the way they are.

I hope the ideas for this week give you a little something different and you enjoy them with your children if possible.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_coffeebest_InPixio-3.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Kim-Jenkins-3.jpg The 10 Best Educational YouTube Channels for Kids https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_The-Best-Educational-YouTube-Channels-for-Kids.jpg The 10 Best Educational YouTube Channels for Kids SciShow and give your child the ability to “explore the unexpected. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_SciShow-Kids.jpg SciShow and give your child the ability to “explore the unexpected.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights