Education News

The Northwest Board of Education met for their Organizational/Regular Meeting on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center. The Board approved the following resolutions:

-Election of Board President, Jared Lute.

-Election of Board Vice-President, Jason Taylor.

-Set Board Committee Appointments for 2021.

-Establish regular meeting date, time and place for 2021 meetings to be the third Tuesday

of each month at 5:30 pm.

-Set compensation for board members.

-Establish service fund.

-Delegate authority to treasurer, superintendent, and principals.

-Minutes of the Regular meeting on December 15, 2020.

-Tax Budget for July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022.

– Approved 2021 graduation date of May 16, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. in the Northwest High

School gymnasium.

-Approved Second Amendment to Power Purchase Agreement.

-Approved Spring Supplemental Sports Schedule for school year 2020-2021.

-Approved Fall Supplemental Sports Schedule for school year 2021-2022.

-Entered in a Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with Potters House Ministries for

student summer feeding program.

-Approved bid placements for classified personnel.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center.

Sciotoville Community School 2021 Governing Board meeting schedule

Thursday, January 14 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, February 8 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, March 8 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, April 12 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, May 10 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, June 14 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, July 12 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, August 9 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, September 13 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, October 11 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, November 8 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Monday, December 13 5:30 p.m. Annex 6

Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity.

Scholarships Available From Atomic Credit Union

Atomic Credit Union would like to extend the opportunity to all graduating high school seniors to apply for a $500 scholarship. The 2020/2021 scholarship is available via their website at www.atomiccu.com, or you can pick up a copy at any of the 14 branch locations in Southern Ohio.

There are multiple $500 scholarships available, with the deadline to apply being Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The applicant must be a member of Atomic Credit Union, with membership opened prior to December 31, 2020. The applicant must also be a current high school senior with the intent to graduate this spring and attend an accredited school of higher education in the summer or fall of 2021.

Branch locations are Athens, Beaver, Chillicothe-Bridge St., Chillicothe-Western Ave., Jackson, Logan, Lucasville, Minford, Oak Hill, Piketon, Portsmouth, Waverly, Wellston and Wheelersburg. Branch hours are Monday – Thursday 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Friday 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM and Saturday 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is pleased to announce grant awards to support Scioto County projects serving youth through a partnership with the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville. Grantees whose projects serve Scioto County include the Coal Grove Lions Club, Minford Elementary School, and Southeastern Ohio Legal Services.

The I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville (OHFN) are pleased to announce $350,000 in grant awards to strengthen youth resiliency in Appalachian Ohio. Given the critical role of childhood development on lifelong wellbeing, and the extraordinary challenges youth face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, grants address the social, economic, educational, and health challenges faced by young people in the region.

FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund and OHFN partnered to fund organizations serving youth across Appalachian Ohio.

“We are grateful for the important work of the organizations supported through this partnership. These projects will increase protective factors supporting youth in building academic success, self-esteem, coping skills, and healthy relationships, while expanding access to basic needs and services,” said Susan Beaudry, Vice President for OHFN.

The 19 grantees were selected from a highly competitive pool of 125 applicants, requesting over $2.5 million in grant awards, underscoring continued needs to support Appalachian Ohio youth.

“We are excited to fund 19 of the many visionary organizations serving our region’s youth,” said FAO’s President & CEO Cara Dingus Brook. “Appalachian Ohio’s young people are current and future leaders and innovators. As our I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund grows through investment and additional gifts, we hope that we will be able to make an even greater impact for the youngest members of our communities and the organizations serving them.”

Grants that were awarded to local projects described below:

Coal Grove Lions Club to support programs in partnership with the Pathfinder Youth Center, providing youth in Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, and Scioto counties a safe place to socialize and complete schoolwork outside of school hours.

Impact Prevention, Inc. to support high school students in the Ironton Catholic School system’s youth-led substance use prevention team in mentoring Lawrence County elementary students. Funding will also support warm winter clothing and food for students, as well as technology for remote learning and mentorship.

Minford Elementary School to support social and emotional learning for students in Scioto County by providing training for educators and purchasing curriculum supplies and children’s literature, which reinforce these lessons.

Southeastern Ohio Legal Services to provide trauma-informed education advocacy, legal services, and representation for vulnerable, low-income students and youth in Appalachian Ohio.

The youth resiliency funding opportunity was offered through OHFN and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. The I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund was created to help address the greatest needs and pursue the most exciting opportunities facing Appalachian Ohio’s communities today, while growing the resources needed to make a difference for generations to come. The I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund’s service area includes the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. OHFN’s service area includes Athens, Hocking, Jackson, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Ross, Vinton, and Washington counties.

To learn how you can support other opportunities like this one, contact FAO at 740.753.1111.

