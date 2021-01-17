Kim’s Korner: Living in today’s time

In the past week so much has happened that even we as adults cannot understand, so how are parents and or guardians of children going to explain it to the children. It doesn’t matter what party you are from or even what you believe, last Wednesday was scary to all of us.

The children you are all raising, have already been through so much, their world has been turned upside down, thanks to COVID. They go to school, they don’t. They are safe or are they safe? The things in their lives that help them feel safe, like a school schedule with teachers they feel care for them is not what they are used to. Some are on hybrid schedules, others are learning from home, some go four days a week and others two days a week. That alone, just makes my head spin, so how are the children supposed to take it all in?

They wear masks, like criminals used to wear or the doctor they may be afraid of wears, and now they are told they wear them to keep themselves and others safe. Then when thinking of the younger children where touching is an important part of their lives and they are not getting even that. Wonder what they will think when this is over, and someone wants to give them a high five or a hug for comfort or congratulations or to shake their hand in an introduction?

And if all of that isn’t enough, the buildings in Washington D.C. have been invaded and many of them saw the people screaming and shouting, pushing through the police (once again someone they are told to trust) being treated like criminals themselves. Along with that, they are hearing the adults around them talk about this as if it was part of daily life.

All I can think is that my heart is breaking for all of our children from ages preschool to seniors. This is not the way their lives are supposed to be lived. They need to be learning and soaking up all that knowledge given to them like a sponge, they need to be able to play, any thing they want, not just things with limited touching and contact, they need to hear laughter and singing and sharing their lives with their peers, and adults that they want to, not through a mask or at a distance. I’m mad and sad all at the same time.

I worry about how this time will have an effect on all of these children in the future. Will these children be angry people, will they be standoffish, will they not trust anyone or just be different than the adults who did not experience anything like this while they were in school? What a shame! Again, I say it is difficult for us adults, we are tired of it all. It makes one wonder what the thoughts are, in all of their heads, especially since their minds are still developing.

Now mind you I am not a doctor or any type of professional in others feelings, I just put on that ole teacher hat and think as a teacher again and worry about our children. If I was ever anything, I was that teacher who loved their students and worried about them and tried my best to encourage them in any way I could. I guess I’m thankful that I am retired because I would constantly be worrying about the children and feel I couldn’t do enough to make it better for them.

The only advice I have for all of you who are raising children right now is to try to be careful what you say in front of your children, especially the little ones, and most of all love your children and try to make them feel safe, even if you don’t. Tell them it will get better, give them things to look forward to when COVID is not in control anymore.

I know I have been on my soapbox, but hopefully, you will see why I try to find things that are both education and having fun at the same time. Take this week, play games with your children, sing out loud with them, and make them laugh as you laugh with them.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children. See you next week with new ideas and ways to help your children.

