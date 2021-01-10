Kim’s Korner: Trivia

Happy 2021 all of you, here’s to a much better year for you and your family! Looking forward to finding new ways to help you work with your children both educationally and just for fun times together.

The beginning of a new year leads to new ways to learn new things and I thought, what better way to learn new things especially if you don’t know what your children need to learn next. I listed some sites that you can give out the questions and the children answer and can range from various ages. After listing a few of those and places for you to find them, I started hunting for play trivia online and found one especially for your older children and then another that has so very many choices to play online and a variety of ages can find something here. Trivia is a great way to keep your children on their toes, by reaching in the depths of their brains and even if they miss questions, they are constantly learning.

101 Trivia Questions for Kids – Fun Kids Trivia (with Answers) (parade.com)

Trivia Question: Where is the Great Pyramid of Giza? Answer: Egypt

Trivia Question: What is a doe? Answer: A female deer

Trivia Question: What do bees make? Answer: Honey

Trivia Question: When do leaves die? Answer: In the fall

Trivia Question: What kind of cat is considered bad luck? Answer: Black cats

Trivia Question: How many days are in a year? Answer: 365

Trivia Question: What is the name of the pirate in Peter Pan? Answer: Captain Hook

Trivia Question: What is a brontosaurus? Answer: A dinosaur

Trivia Question: What is a group of lions called? Answer: A pride

Trivia Question: Which is the fastest land animal? Answer: The cheetah

Trivia Question: What kind of animal was Abu in Aladdin? Answer: A monkey

Hundreds of Trivia Questions for Kids – That After School Life This site not only has the following Trivia Categories, but has the answers too.

Earth Science, Science Grab Bag, Animals Trivia, Animal Babies, Nutrition, Astronomy. Medical Terms for kids, Nursery Rhymes, Dr.Suess, Fairy Tales Trivia, Rhyme Time, Identify the Sport, Baseball, Super Heroes, Spanish Words, Reference Materials, Compound Words, Language Arts, Spelling, Opposites, Fix the Sentence, The Arts, The Wizard of Oz, Candy Bar Slogans, Harry Potter, Classic Disney, TV Shows by Characters, Social Studies, American Firsts, Geography, Economics, Money, Basic Math, Math, Fractions, Word Problems, Finish the Pattern, Misc. Terms, Transportation, 1980’s, Grab Bag, Shapes and Cololrs, Months, Food, and Wisconsin

215 Easy Trivia Questions For Kids With Answers (momjunction.com)

250+ Trivia Questions & Answers for Kids | Thought Catalog

If you are looking for online trivia for your older kids, check out The Ultimate Online Trivia Quiz | Best Trivia on the Web (lovattspuzzles.com) it is lots of fun and difficult yet fun.

If you are looking for many many choice Trivia quizzes for various ages there are thousands on Quizzes for Kids / Children (funtrivia.com) all, which can be played online.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children and help them look forward to a new year where they hopefully can become children again.

