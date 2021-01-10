OEA looking for students’ artwork

According to the Ohio Education Association Website, they are looking for submissions from students across Ohio to submit art for their Ohio Schools magazine for their Annual Student Art Contest.

Ohio Schools is looking for some creative cover ideas… and students’ thoughts on what makes their school great—whether it’s a teacher or staff member, friends, special projects, classes or extracurriculars.

All students enrolled in grades K-12 in public schools in Ohio are eligible to enter our annual design competition. Students should design a cover that best expresses their ideas on “Why I love my school.”

The best design will be featured as the cover for the June/July 2021 issue of Ohio Schools. In addition, the grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift certificate. Winners of each category will have their work featured inside the June/July 2021 issue and will receive a $50 gift certificate. Teachers of the winning students will also receive a $50 gift certificate. All students who submit designs will receive an Ohio Schools Cover Design Competition certificate of participation.

HOW TO ENTER:

Artwork should not include text or the Ohio Schools name

Artwork should be 8.5″ x 11″, vertical orientation

On the back of each design, students must clearly print:

– Name

– School name

– Teacher name

– School address and phone number

Age and Grade:

– Group A: grades K, 1-4

– Group B: grades 5-8

– Group C: grades 9-12

– Group D: electronic art

Designs must be received by January 31, 2021

Please send all entries to:

Ohio Schools Create a Cover Contest

225 East Broad Street, Box 2550

Columbus, OH 43216

Entries that do not adhere to contest rules and guidelines will be disqualified.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Student-Art-Contest_WebTile.jpg