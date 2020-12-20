EDUCATION NEWS

Drew Jackson has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Jackson, a sophomore majoring in Marketing, has attained the dean’s list for the Fall time. He is a 2019 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, and the son of Brian and Becky Jackson of Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Berea College students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Local Student: Tristan Tillery of Portsmouth, OH

Capital University is pleased to announced its Provost’s List honorees for the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849. Local Students:

Morgan Wiley of Jackson

Jordan Willis of Portsmouth

President’s List: To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Jordan Banks of Jackson

Marshall Evans of Jackson

Morgan Henry of Jackson

Callie Henry of Oak Hill

Kaylee Prall of Waverly

Dean’s List: Full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

Lana Hill of Jackson

James Waugh of Jackson

Rio Grande – Winter break extended, spring break cancelled at Rio Grande. Rio Grande, Ohio –With the increase in COVID-19 numbers around the state and country, the University of Rio Grande / Rio Grande Community College has decided to extend the winter break to offer distance between the holiday and return to campus. Face-to-face classes will resume on January 19th. In a letter sent to students, President Ryan Smith said that the decision will help limit possible exposures expected after the holiday season.

The scheduled spring break which was to be held March 9-12, has been cancelled in order to keep the semester ending on time. At this time plans for graduation and pinning ceremonies have not been announced.

Groundwork Ohio Announces Members of 2021 Early Childhood Leadership Fellowship CohortColumbus, Ohio: Today, Groundwork Ohio announced the incoming 2021 cohort of its Early Childhood Leadership Fellowship program. The Fellowship is designed to provide early education and health professionals from across the state with the opportunity to develop leadership skills, engage with thought-leaders and policymakers to advance quality early learning and health, and take steps to create state-, local-, and community-level change for young children in Ohio.

“We are thrilled to welcome this passionate group of early childhood professionals as the second cohort of our Early Childhood Leadership Fellowship,” said Shannon Jones, Executive Director of Groundwork Ohio. “Now, more than ever, we need strong advocates who can elevate their voices to state policy in support of children and families in Ohio. We look forward to working with the 2021 cohort to foster skills and experience to help them do that.”

Over the next year, fellows will engage in a hybrid curriculum designed to build upon leadership and communications skills, expand knowledge around the landscape of Ohio’s early childhood systems, and empower participants to take on leadership roles in their communities and the early education and health professions across the state. This year’s fellows include locally, Caroline King, Temple Tots Preschool.

The Northwest Board of Education met for their Regular Meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center. The Board approved the following resolutions:

-Minutes of the Regular meeting on October 20, 2020 and Special Meeting on November 2, 2020.

-Reports.

-Approved 5-Year Forecast and authorized Treasurer to submit the forecast in accordance with ODE guidelines.

-Approved Superintendent to dispose of buses 39D and 2D.

-Accepted retirement notice of classified employee.

-Approved renewal of contract for classified personnel.

-Approved bid placements for classified personnel.

-Approved classified substitute personnel.

-Approved supplemental personnel.

Approved subgrant agreement for expenditure from Corona Virus Aid, Relief, and Economic

Security Act Funding with Rarden Township.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center.