Scioto County student recognized for academic achievement

COLUMBUS — Mackenzie McKinney of Minford was among 13 Great River Connections Academy (GRCA) students recently recognized for their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

During a virtual ceremony on GRCA’s LiveLesson virtual classroom, Mackenzie, a sophomore, was inducted into the National Honor Society recognizing students in grades 10 through 12 for their scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

To qualify students must have been enrolled with GRCA for at least one semester, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or better, demonstrate a history of leadership experience by participating in school or community service activities, and submit letters of recommendation from current and former teachers as well as from other adults.

“At Great River Connections Academy we have the opportunity to work with students and families from many different backgrounds who come to us seeking an academic setting where they can thrive,” said Jason Swinehart, Great River Connections Academy School Leader. “I congratulate Mackenzie for maintaining such a strong commitment to succeeding in the classroom and making a difference in her community.”

