Kim’s Korner: Christmas Learning

The last two weeks I have been writing about the schools across the area that have decided to return to remote learning for a period of time. It seems with the numbers of COVID rising and the holidays coming up, many of the schools deemed it best to do so to protect and keep their children safe. I know that this puts a burden on so many of you. During remote learning in the spring, many of you were working from home anyway, but this time, that may not be the case. I’m just hoping for your sakes that this is temporary and with the hopes of a vaccine so close now, you can look forward to a time when things get back to some normalcy.

It is difficult to believe that although the year 2020 has been quite the rollercoaster, it is soon coming to an end and even though a vaccine is one the way, we will still have to be very careful for many months yet, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. If all goes well, I know many many parents who will want to have a celebration that even bigger than any Christmas or New Year’s celebration that has yet to be seen.

When I began my column at the beginning of lockdown, I did not have any idea how long I would be trying to assist you, parents and teachers, as you try to navigate your lives for your children, in a way you never have had to before. I have felt the burden the parents have been carrying, by becoming your child’s teacher, babysitter and still try to maintain your own lives especially if you have a full-time job of your own. I have also felt for my teacher friends as they have had to work so much harder to assure their students that they are still getting the education that they need. Now here we are a Christmas and things are still not where we want them to be. All you can do is believe and hope that things will be so different when you sit down to Thanksgiving dinner and once again look forward to Christmas the way that you remember.

Once again, I will try to give you the help you might be looking for to help your children especially now through the middle of January at least. This week I put Christmas with learning as my focus to help now.

Thinking of ideas for this week’s column, I thought that you all may be looking for things to do at home with so many of the children back to remote learning. I will be giving you several sites where you can retrieve Christmas worksheets, some for fun, some for brushing up on skills and some that you feel your child needs to do educationally.

At: education.com/worksheets/christmas you will find many free downloads for many types of worksheets.

On k12reader.com/subject/themes/christmas -you will find a Christmas writing paper, Christmas Acrostic Poem Activity, Christmas Rhymes Worksheet, Christmas adjectives to color, Color Christmas Words, Candy Cane Maze and so many more that you might want to use.

For the older students, you might like teach-nology.com/worksheets/misc/christmas The examples her can go through Junior High School.

On the website mamaslearningcorner.com/christmas-worksheets, I saw quite a few Christmas Math work, plus many many other things that you should truly check out.

Let me know any ideas you have or what you would like to see and I’ll get right on it for you. Email me at kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Remember to be kind to each other and continue to set a good example for our children they need us so much right now especially during this unusual holiday time. See you all next week!

